23 Spring Coats That Are Equal Parts Stylish and Weather-Appropriate

March is here! Which is simultaneously exciting and upsetting. Exciting, because it means spring is basically here. Upsetting, because it clearly doesn’t—it snowed in New York this weekend, leaving my March duds skewing more puffer coat than sundress. In times like these, it’s crucial to flesh out our wardrobes with items that delight as much as they serve. Coats, jackets and pants are all on the sartorial menu, because they have to be. So the least we can do is shop spring coats, spring jackets and spring pants—you know, pieces that actually feel spring-worthy despite being totally transitional weather-friendly.

Spring is a weird season for outerwear, because it doesn’t feel like there should be any outerwear involved. Spring means sunny days spent at the park, weekend getaways to the beach, spring breaks, spring flings, spring formals and any other warm-weather activity you can think of. When we think of spring clothes, we call to mind woven wedges, breezy dresses and slinky mini skirts; outerwear doesn’t enter the picture, because it’s been way too involved in the picture for the last five months. Aren’t we done with coats and jackets and cardigans and sweaters already? Damn.

But the truth—whether or not we choose to accept it—is that spring is a fairly chilly season. The equinox doesn’t technically strike until March 20, so we’re doomed to suffer winter weather for several more weeks. And even once the official winter-to-spring transition takes place, lower temperatures are still sure to pervade (or more precisely, invade) our lives for weeks to come. When a chilly day strikes, won’t we be happier in a coat that feels like spring, even if the weather doesn’t?

I know it feels counterintuitive, but at this point, it’s pretty damn necessary to stock up on spring coats of all kinds. The silver lining? While shopping for cozy, spring-friendly pieces, we can also look ahead and shop lighter-weight, very spring-friendly ones. Warmer temperatures are just around the corner, but until then, we plan to stun in the cutest spring coats on the market.

1. Colorblock Coat, $127 at ASOS

This trench feels distinctly spring-y—catch us in it for the next month and a half.

2. Mango Faux Fur Jacket, $180 at Anthropologie

Faux fur is totally on the spring sartorial menu—especially when its rendered in such a fun, spring-friendly shade.

3. Capulet Danna Gingham Belted Trench Coat, $249 at Urban Outfitters

OK, you probably won’t be able to bust this one out for a bit. But it’ll pay to own something so lightweight (and so adorable) once the snow’s gone for good.

4. Wool Blend Straight Coat, $219 at & Other Stories

Because if we have to wear fuzzy wool in March, it better be pink.

5. Urban Renewal Recycled Patch Jacket, $79 at Urban Outfitters

This quilted jacket looks warm—but not overwhelmingly so. Perfect for changing seasons.

6. Fluorescent Menswear Coat, $199 at Zara

Trading our go-to black trench coats for this delightful neon one as soon as the equinox hits.

7. River Island Faux Fur Coat, $135 at ASOS

Because when it’s spring, it’s basically impossible to argue against pastel anything.

8. Belted Frock Coat, $89.90 at Zara

Because even if the sun isn’t shining bright outside, we’ll be shining bright everywhere we go in this bright orange trench.

9. Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket, $198 at Free People

A quilted jacket fit for beach wear? We can’t imagine anything spring-ier.

10. Fluffy Corduroy Puffer Coat, $69.99 at Urban Outfitters

Confession: This one’s been on our radar since December. But the palette leaves it feeling perfect for spring.

11. Piped Trench Coat, $270 at Anthropologie

Quite possibly the most spring-worthy trench we’ve ever laid eyes on.

12. Boss Casual Quilted Coat, $504 at ASOS

Another quilted coat that doesn’t feel too quilted for warmer weather.

13. Fluorescent Menswear Coat, $199 at Zara

At this point, bright colors feel like the easiest way to remain in denial of the cold weather.

14. Plaid Coat, $129 at Zara

In case you prefer notes of fluorescence to all-fluorescent-everything ensembles.

15. Quilt Padded Satin Jacket, $95 at ASOS

This would look perfect tossed over your favorite florals.

16. Eternal Reversible Sherpa Coat, $128 at Anthropologie

We’ll be styling this jacket exactly like so: with our go-to tee and jeans combo—and a spring AF hat.

17. Faux Suede Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $89.90 at Zara

Suede trenches are ill-fit for winter—because you’d never wear them in the snow. So whip out this beauty and usher spring right on in.

18. Jordan Denim Puffer Jacket, $129 at Urban Outfitters

It’s literally a denim puffer coat. Does anything scream “spring” louder than that?

19. Longline Lightweight Parka, $64 at ASOS

More striking color, please.

20. Piccadilly Striped Coat, $230 at Anthropologie

From the cut to the print to the palette, this coat is ready to accompany you everywhere you go this spring.

21. Harley Faux Suede Trench, $178-180 at Anthropologie

More suede—and in a color that’ll complement every floral print you throw on.

22. Out All Night Coat, $348 at Free People

Major ’60s vibes—bring on festival season.

23. Oversized Textured Pastel Coat, $95 at ASOS

If you won’t give us consistently warm weather, at least give us pastel pink everything.

