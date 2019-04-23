There Are So Many Spring Coats on Sale You Could Restock Your Entire Outerwear Selection

Scroll To See More Images

At this point, I’m sure I sound like a broken record—but level with me for a second. Spring isn’t as hot as we expected it to be. It never is. Our wildest spring fantasies involve sunny days spent at the park, beach or some other idyllic outdoor spot, but the truth of the season is far more temperate, which is exactly why spring coats are so vital. And if you’re on a budget, spring coats on sale are even more vital.

I get it—the phrase “spring coats” sounds like a misnomer. Coats are strictly reserved for fall and winter; come spring, we banish these cold-weather-facing pieces from our wardrobes entirely, only to reluctantly break them back out once the temperatures drop below 50 degrees in October. But it’s mid-April, and the temperatures have dropped below 50 degrees a lot this month. I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t resorted to a trench coat—or at least, a really heavy suede jacket—a time or two. I know relying on these practical basics during a season that’s supposed to be dreamily warm is anything but fun. But a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do—and if a girl doesn’t want to shiver every time she steps outside, she probably needs a spring coat (or two—or 12) at the ready.

What’s nice? The spring coat selection we’ve been blessed with this season has been seriously diverse. The spring coats on offer don’t feel like an extension of winter—they feel like a spring-facing way to stay warm. They’re fresh, they’re colorful, they’re covered in fun prints—and the sale spring coats selection is equally vast and varied. Everything about the spring coats on sale right now (aside from how incredibly cozy they are) screams spring—making them a welcome addition on any day with abysmal weather. And since summer is fast approaching, these coats are marked down a ton, meaning you can score a seriously sweet deal on a seriously cozy jacket you’ll be wearing for a few weeks (and plenty of years) to come.

1. Jakke Celestial Faux Fur Jacket, $107.50 $269 at ASOS

It was only a matter of time before our collective obsession with celestial stuff made its way to clothing.

2. Mira Mikati Endless Summer Hooded Rain Poncho, $396 $659 at Farfetch

Prepare for those April showers you keep hearing about.

3. Vintage Czech Buttoned Parka Liner Jacket, $59.99 $79 at Urban Outfitters

This jumped to the top of my wishlist the moment I laid eyes on it. Quilted, but thin—and just vintage enough. The perfect jacket for spring.

4. Rosa Faux Fur Coat, $119.99 $199 at Urban Outfitters

A bohemian take on an endlessly trendy classic.

5. Devore Single Breasted Coat, $52.50 $151 at ASOS

Because pink makes anything more bearable. Even surprisingly frigid spring weather.

6. Check Borg Coat, $59.50 $119 at ASOS

Plaids scream fall—unless they’re rendered in a saturated AF spring palette.

7. Religion Car Coat, $87.50 $219 at ASOS

Not your average camel trench.

8. Textured Faux Fur Coat, $51.50 $103 at ASOS

I’m pretty convinced that anything can look spring-appropriate if it’s rendered in pastels.

9. Miss Selfridge Texture Coat, $83 $119 at ASOS

Your coziest teddy jacket got a seriously vintage makeover—and I’m really here for it.

10. Jordan Denim Puffer Jacket, $79.99 $129 at Urban Outfitters

Because if you have to wear a puffer jacket in the middle of April, you might as well make it denim right?

11. Quilted Scarf Print Jacket, $31.50 $79 at ASOS

Dresses aren’t the only way to get your spring florals on.

12. New Look Belted Shacket, $28 $56 at ASOS

Shackets (shirt-jackets) are the spring-friendliest take on outerwear around.

13. River Island Aviator Jacket, $95 $119 at ASOS

A very winter silhouette, rendered in a very spring color.

14. Harris Wharf London Single Breasted Coat, $373 $533 at Farfetch

A camel trench coat that feels a little delicate—and surprisingly low-key.

15. Mango Faux Fur Jacket, $89.95 $180 at Anthropologie

Consider this your excuse to extend your faux fur jacket obsession well into May, if you want to.

16. Hero Floral Puffer Longline, $54 $139 at ASOS

Not into denim puffer coats? Maybe floral ones will tickle your fancy.

17. Free People Meet Me in Montauk Duster, $71 $168 at Revolve

A duster that acts more like a cardigan than a trench—making it incredibly versatile, and incredibly comfy, too.

18. Blindness Long Waterproof Jacket, $276 $552 at Farfetch

A raincoat that won’t totally obfuscate your outfit.

19. Weekday Short Faux Fur Jacket, $55.50 $111 at ASOS

Spring’s tie-dye trend met the enduring faux fur movement—and the result was way more understatedly chic than any of us could’ve imagined.

20. Aspesi Gabardina Coat, $356 $508 at Farfetch

A coat so bright it might just put a smile on your face every time you look in the mirror.

21. Longline Puffer Jacket, $51.50 $103 at ASOS

Because quilted jackets feel a little more spring-worthy when they’re not totally puffy and overwhelming.

22. Mango Tie-Waist Coat, $90 $200 at ASOS

Amazing how much one little bow can do, right?

23. Majorelle Ryder Jacket, $117 $258 at Revolve

Animal-print faux fur jackets sound like the stuff of winter—unless they’re rendered in hot pink and deep teal.

24. Sweet Melody Check Jacket, $69.95 $108 at Free People

Veritably lightweight. Also, veritably cute.

25. Holographic Parka, $95 $190 at ASOS

Iridescent anything is always a good idea.

26. Lipsy Faux Fur Wrap Jacket, $128 $214 at ASOS

Aughts-inspired in a way that doesn’t at all feel regrettable.

27. Jacquard Slim Coat, $47.50 $119 at ASOS

Part blazer, part coat—all cute.

28. Avec Les Filles Denim Faux Fur Trucker Jacket, $99.99 $149 at Urban Outfitters

A faux fur-lined denim jacket is cute. A millennial pink faux fur-lined denim jacket is even cuter.

29. Faustine Steinmetz Logo Printed Denim Overcoat, $291 $726 at Farfetch

A little bit of last year’s logomania trend persists—but this lower-key take is anything but overwhelmingly.

30. Fleece Collar Cord Jacket, $38 $76 at ASOS

A jacket worthy of anyone’s closet.

31. Boyfriend Puffer, $69.50 $87 at ASOS

Amazing how spring-worthy a puffer coat can look when rendered in a bright AF color and paired with a low-key tee-and-jeans combo.

32. River Island Tailored Coat, $94.50 $135 at ASOS

Your favorite fall trench—but in pink.

33. Monki Oversized Teddy Jacket, $66.50 $95 at ASOS

Sky blue is a spring go-to for a reason—it’s endlessly cute.

34. Bryant Velvet Trench Coat, $129.95 $248 at Free People

Because velvet and spring don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

35. Black Coral Floral Print Coat, $337 $841 at Farfetch

Floral trench coats are having a moment this spring, and I’m here for every bit of it.

36. Check Slim Coat, $72.10 $103 at ASOS

Throw this over your favorite floral dress or skirt, and let the pattern-mixing magic begin.

37. Majorelle Miriam Coat, $126 $278 at Revolve

So soft you might catch yourself running your fingers over your sleeves all day.

38. Quilt Padded Satin Jacket, $66.50 $95 at ASOS

Satin and quilted coats make for something of a sartorial odd couple—but one that blends surprisingly harmoniously.

39. New Look Brushed Leopard Print Coat, $41.50 $64 at ASOS

A classic—and a no-fail buy—no matter the season.

40. Monki Teddy Trucker Jacket, $51.50 $103 at ASOS

An edgier take on the not-so-average teddy jacket.

41. Lamarque Cordelia Duster Coat, $385 $550 at Revolve

Instant elegance fit for any season. (OK, maybe not summer. But all the other ones, for sure.)

42. Ultrachic Printed Coat, $337 $843 at Farfetch

A floral trench that wants to render you a walking work of art.

43. Lovers + Friends Tillie Coat, $181 $278 at Revolve

I’m sure you’ve realized this by now, but there are all kinds of faux fur pieces on sale this month. If there were ever a moment to stock up on the trend, it’s now.

44. LPA Trench 415, $350 $728 at Revolve

Last fall’s snake print trend continues to pervade retailers—and it’s beginning to pervade sale sections, too.

45. Fleece Collar Denim Jacket, $38 $76 at ASOS

Sure to pair well with anything in your closet, and on sale. At this point, there are more reasons to buy this jacket than there are reasons not to buy it.

46. L’Academie Juno Coat, $88 $258 at Revolve

A trench so sleek you might actually wish it would stay cold a little longer.

47. Queen of Hearts Hooded Jacket, $69.99 $119 at Urban Outfitters

Definitely buying this quilted hoodie with the matching mini.

48. Colorblock Coat, $76 $127 at ASOS

A neutral coat with a pop of color built in.

49. Lovers + Friends Sammy Coat, $149 $248 at Revolve

Veritably cozy—and sure to play well with your favorite spring mini dresses.

50. Mira Mikati Brush Stroke Hooded Raincoat, $422 $843 at Farfetch

A rain coat sure to elevate any ensemble you pair it with.

51. Kule The Bailey Jacket, $294 $698 at Revolve

For the shopper who can’t pick between neutral and technicolor faux fur jackets.

