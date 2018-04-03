Your Ultimate Low-Stress, Super-Efficient Spring-Cleaning Plan

Spring cleaning is always a great idea in theory, but the reality is a little different. After a winter cooped up inside, freshening up your home sounds nice, but getting rid of months’ worth of dust and grime is at best daunting (and at worst, terrifying).

The solution: Break up your tasks. You (truly!) don’t have to do everything in one day. Choose the areas that matter most to you and start there, using our super-practical tips from cleaning experts Rachel Hoffman, blogger and author of Unfuck Your Habitat, and Dana White, blogger and author of How to Manage Your Home Without Losing Your Mind. Go on, you got this!

