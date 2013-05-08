50 Spring Outfits to Copy Right Now

Let’s face it ladies: Sometimes getting dressed can be a bit of a headache. Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet, or take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get what we like to call “dresser’s block” (yes, that’s the equivalent of writer’s block).
Getting stumped when it come to building the perfect outfit often has less to do with not having the right items, and more to do with knowing how to put them together. We all probably own staples like a floral dress and a utility vest, but we all might not think to pair them up. In fact, it’s a safe bet that we all have stuff sitting in our closets right this second that can be worn in dozens of unexpectedly stylish ways—all we’re missing is a small dose of inspiration.
To help you (and ourselves) out, we combed through tons of sites and blogs filled with street style eye candy (hello, Pinterest!) to bring you 50 fabulous spring-ready outfits to copy right now.
These looks might not seem groundbreaking, but they’re not meant to be—they’re just extremely thoughtful, cool, clever examples of how to put pieces together to create outfits that are both impactful and stylish by using things you might already have in the depths of your closet. We’ve also noted why the outfits work, and included small styling tips to help you achieve maximum levels of chic.
Go ahead and click through! We guarantee the street style photographers will be snapping you in no time.
More on StyleCaster:
40 Winter Outfits To Copy Now
30 Days of Style: A Month of Outfits Styled by the Glamourai
Watch: How to Organize Your Closet in 5 Simple Steps!
50 Street Styles You Need To Know
Get ready for some serious spring style inspiration. Start clicking!
When denim shorts are slouchy and not super-short, they don't feel quite as summery. Add a button-down, a white blazer, and a pair of oxfords for a fresh spring look.
Photo via Sincerely Jules
Here's chic proof that the midriff trend works any time of day. The trick to pulling it off? Make sure your pants are high-waisted, and slightly loose.
Photo via Pinterest
So simple but so cool: super-baggy jeans, a white sweater, and a pop of print on her feet.
Proof that combining a basic breton stripe top with a floral skirt looks really, really good (and it would with floral pants, too!) Add a structured leather bag and a few chunky bracelets to complete the ensemble.
Photo via Atlantic-Pacific
So clever: Add a denim jacket or vest to a pair of skinny black jeans and simple sandals, and later a structured black blazer on top.
Photo via DeSmitten
A broken-in denim jacket makes a bright floral-print dress spring-appropriate.
Photo via Song of Style
To achieve this beyond-cool look: Grab a pair of fitted white jeans (preferably ankle length), a denim button-down, and a bright lightweight sweater. From there, pile on the bracelets, and grab your favorite printed pumps.
Photo via Song of Style
Try styling a maxi skirt with a simple solid button-down and a skinny belt—so chic.
Photo via Seams For a Desire
Casual, cool, and totally chic: A pair of boyfriend jeans, two layered T-shirts, a shrunken blazer, and a pair of classic brown oxfords.
Image via Pinterest
This outfit is so chic—and easy to recreate, although most of us probably wouldn't think to pair a red pencil skirt with a basic yellow T-shirt.
Photo via Harper's Bazaar
The perfect way to start mixing spring pieces into your wardrobe: Pairing floral midi skirt and sandals with a shrunken cable-knit sweater.
Photo via Pinterest
Spring's the time to start busting out of your all-black doldrums, and a sunny yellow dress is a chic place to start. Temper its brightness with a leather moto jacket and oversized sunglasses.
Photo via Lolobu
Still a fan of last season's colored jeans trend? Make them feel fresh by pairing them with all-black, namely a black tee or tank and a fitted black blazer.
A swingy ladylike skirt, along with a thin cable-knit sweater and a solid button-down, creates an elegant and easy spring look. Finish things off with a top-handle bag and pretty much any type of shoe, from a ballet flat to a pointed pump.
Photo via Classy Girls Wear Pearls
Basic jeans and a T-shirt + polka-dot blazer = adorable spring outfit!
Photo via Simply Cyn
Such a perfect look—and so easy to recreate. All it takes is a pair of skinny light jeans, an oversized button down, and a gray sweatshirt. From there, pile on the bracelets, grab a bright pair of loafers, and top it all off with a cool side braid (or a messy bun if you're not sporting long hair) Perfect daytime outfit!
Photo via Tumblr
Spice up a basic blue jeans and a black tee with a pair of brightly-colored solid wedges (we're loving red), and a plaid shirt tied around your waist.
Photo via We Wore What
We love the idea of pairing a sweet feminine dress with a pair of rough-and-tumble ankle boots. Not only does it completely transform the look of the dress (it would look totally different with a pair of ballet flats, for example) but it's also the last chance to do it before the dog days of summer approach.
Photo via The Petticoat
There's something so cool about teaming a pair of super-distressed jeans with a prim buttoned-up blouse and a structured blazer for spring.
Photo via Pinterest
This pretty outfit exemplifies the beauty of spring: A classic striped shirt, ballet flats, and a sunny yellow midi skirt. These simply aren't pieces that can be worn together in winter!
Photo via Chictopia
Pairing a camo jacket with a striped shirt is cool enough, but we love the addition of cropped trousers, peep-toe booties and a red bag. Don't have a camo jacket? They're literally all over Etsy, Bib + Tuck, Ebay, and other sites of that nature!
Photo via B. Jones Style
Just because it's raining doesn't mean you have to forego a cute work outfit this spring. We're loving the fact that she paired her Wellies with a springy striped dress, a bright blazer, and a cross-body bag.
Photo via Atlantic-Pacific
Proof that loose overalls can look prim and polised, when paired with a dainty white blouse.
Photo via Pinterest
Get creative with your accessories! We love how she tied a scarf around her head and paired it with an easy denim shirt.
Photo via exPreSS-o
The trick to this outfit is all in the styling: Staples like straight blue jeans perfectly ripped at the knee, white button-down (buttoned all the way up), and black pumps look totally hip.
Photo: Lulu and Your Mom
One accessory that's definitely on our spring shopping list? A pair of mirrored shades. Plus, we love how she styled her broken-in gray T-shirt with a structured black blazer and dainty necklace.
Photo via Peace Love Shea
A pair of black high-waist trousers paired with a white blouse and white blazer not only looks chic beyond belief, but these are all pieces you can find for wallet-saving prices at spots like ASOS, H&M, Forever 21, and Zara.
Photo via Gal Meets Glam
Don't be afraid of color this spring! We love how she opted to not pair her bright-pink anorak with all neutrals. A printed shirt and red shoes make the outfit stand out!
Photo via Harper's Bazaar
Sometimes all it takes to turn a basic outfit of skinny jeans a standard striped shirt are some killer accessories. In this case, a ladylike bag, a great watch, and a pair of red pumps.
Photo via Daisy's Heels
Leather leggings look out of place during the steamy summer months, but with an oversized button-down, sweater, and flats, they look pitch-perfect (and totally low-maintenance) for spring.
Photo via Lolobu
Chinos often get a bad reputation for being stodgy and boring, which is why we occasionally forget how rad they look when styled with the right pieces. Make sure yours are a tad slouchy (and cuffed), then add effortless staples like a worn denim jacket, a comfy tee, and an eye-catching pair of print pumps.
Photo via Pinterest
Add a denim vest to a simple white T-shirt, basic black skirt, and flat sandals. Here's a tip: If you don't have a denim vest, head to the Salvation Army and buy a thrifted jean jacket (they always have a huge selection) and cut the sleeves off yourself.
Photo via The Vault Files
Pair a printed wrap-style dress with a skinny belt and open-toe booties for a perfect desk-to-cocktails outfit.
Photo via District Sparkle
A pair of sandals instantly spring-ifies this minimalist look made up up of dark skinny jeans, a white button-down, and a light black coat. The pop of red lipstick and cool topknot don't hurt, either!
Photo via Le Mode Du Jour
Printed blouses look adorable—and so put together—when tucked in to dark-wash skinny jeans and paired with a simple wedge sandal.
Photo via Harper's Bazaar
Instead of a black blazer, go for spring's number one must-have: The little white jacket. We love how she paired hers with a basic black top and loafers, perfectly-ripped skinny jeans, and just the right amount of accessories.
Photo via Franceta Johnson
This outfit is so sharp, and so easy to emulate: Add a printed blouse to a pair of white shorts and a structured white blazer, then add a leather tote and a pair of neutral pumps. Of course, you can always swap in black shorts and a black blazer for an equally chic effect.
Photo via Chic Chef
A midi-length pastel floral skirt pairs perfectly with a tied chambray shirt and matching clutch.
Photo via Chictopia
A basic outfit composed of skinny black jeans, a gray tank, a white blazer, and some classic Converse low-tops lay an ideal foundation for a pop of neon. Plus, this outfit works because the proportion of each piece is perfectly suited to her body.
Photo via The Street Style
No need to store winter's velvet smoking slippers just yet—they look fabulous with a simple pair of black shorts or a skirt and a tweedy blazer.
Photo via Pinterest
A perfect transitional outfit: An ethereal long skirt paired with a lightweight sweater.
Photo via Brookyln Blonde
Such a clever way to make your knee-high boots stand out this spring: Pair them with a swingy floral skirt, a light sweater, and a pair of slouchy socks.
Photo via ASM Magazine
Pair your oversized army green anorak with a solid white T-shirt, a stretchy mini skirt, and ankle booties for an effortlessly cool spring look.
Photo via South Molton Street Style
Toughen up a floral dress with a denim vest, then add neutral sandals and a matching cross-body bag.
Photo via Chioma's Evolution of Style
Pair a feminine A-line spring skirt (loving this leather version!) with a basic gray T-shirt and a pair of notice-me heels.
Photo via TfDiaries
So simple, yet so perfect: A basic pair of jeans and a button-down get punched up with modern add-ons like cool ankle boots, a printed clutch and leather jacket.
Photo via Blame it on Fashion
Temper the inherent summery vibe of an all-white outfit with a long printed scarf and a pair of heavy shoes.
Photo via Gal Meets Glam
Here's a way to rock that beloved beanie until the last possible second: Pair with a loose T-shirt and peep-toe booties on a less-than-warm spring day.
Photo via Cheeta is the new Black
Make a basic T-shirt stand out just so by knotting it at the waist and pairing it with a spring-ready skirt—such a cute look.
Photo via Get Dressed
Stripes! Red! Leopard! Mixing these colors and patterns is easy to do, and creates a spring outfit that's both comfortable and stylish.
Photo via Hairstyles and Beauty Tips
Pair a dressy metallic maxi with a white T-shirt and leather moto jacket. Too ambitious for daytime? Try this look ultra-cool look for a night on the town.