50 Spring Outfits to Copy Right Now

Let’s face it ladies: Sometimes getting dressed can be a bit of a headache. Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet, or take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get what we like to call “dresser’s block” (yes, that’s the equivalent of writer’s block).

Getting stumped when it come to building the perfect outfit often has less to do with not having the right items, and more to do with knowing how to put them together. We all probably own staples like a floral dress and a utility vest, but we all might not think to pair them up. In fact, it’s a safe bet that we all have stuff sitting in our closets right this second that can be worn in dozens of unexpectedly stylish ways—all we’re missing is a small dose of inspiration.

To help you (and ourselves) out, we combed through tons of sites and blogs filled with street style eye candy (hello, Pinterest!) to bring you 50 fabulous spring-ready outfits to copy right now.

These looks might not seem groundbreaking, but they’re not meant to be—they’re just extremely thoughtful, cool, clever examples of how to put pieces together to create outfits that are both impactful and stylish by using things you might already have in the depths of your closet. We’ve also noted why the outfits work, and included small styling tips to help you achieve maximum levels of chic.

Go ahead and click through! We guarantee the street style photographers will be snapping you in no time.

50 Street Styles You Need To Know