It’s Never Too Early to Find Your Go-To Spring Cardigan

Spring doesn’t necessarily feel like sweater season, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, it absolutely is. Because as much as we cherish our idyllic view of spring as a series of months filled with bright days, warm temperatures and photogenic trips to the beach, spring is about as temperate as fall. Some days are drip-with-sweat hot. Other days are fuck-I-thought-winter-had-ended cold. And spring sweaters—more specifically, spring cardigans—promise to get you through the ups and downs of it all.

I know, I know—you don’t want to think of spring as cardigan season. It makes the whole thing seem cold, and chilly, and frankly, a little unappealing. But frame it this way: Spring cardigans will allow you to whip out your warm-weather clothes faster. Let’s say it’s 50 degrees outside. You want to wear your favorite sundress, but it’s just a little too breezy to go sans outerwear. Wouldn’t it be better to have a lightweight option—like a spring cardigan—than to have to rely on that puffer coat you’re more than ready to retire?

There’s no hiding from reality here. You need a spring outerwear repertoire. You can rely on your winter selection and keep reliving January all March, April and May long, or you could buy a couple spring cardigans that won’t make you hate yourself when it’s warm enough to bust out your summer favorites but just breezy enough to warrant a few layers. Do yourself a favor, and find your go-to now. There are too many on the market for you to not stumble upon one you actually kind of love.

PrettyLittleThing Oversized Cardigan, $41 at ASOS

This pastel striped cardigan is so delightful you could pair it with anything and manage to put a smile on someone’s face.

Fluffy Yarn Diamond Knit Cardigan, $48 at ASOS

A lightweight cardigan that doubles as a super snuggly blanket—we’ll take 12.

Tularosa Bristol Sweater Jacket, $188 at Revolve

OK, blazer cardigans are maybe the best thing that’s ever happened ever.

Cap Marie V-Neck Knit Cardigan, $365 at Farfetch

This eye-catching cardigan promises to keep you warm and chic up your ensemble—turns out your clothes are just as successful at multi-tasking as you are.

MSGM Oversized Knit Cardigan, $252 at Farfetch

Not your average oversized yellow cardigan.

Splendid Phoenix Cardigan, $198 at Shopbop

You’re gonna have so much fun just running your hands up and down your sleeves.

Nili Lotan Belted Fitted Cardigan, $383 at Farfetch

Part-sweater, part-robe, this cardigan wants to take you from your bedroom to the office—and back.

Jessa Mesh Button-Front Cardigan Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

A millennial pink cardigan so adorable your grandma might want to steal it.

Miss Selfridge Contrast Stitch Cardigan, $46.50 at ASOS

A fashion-forward take on the grandpa cardigan.

Ribbed Wrap Cardi, $108 at Free People

You might actually be able to get away with wearing this cardigan as a standalone top. Just saying.

Monki Cropped Cable-Knit Cardigan, $48 at ASOS

The perfect thing to throw over your favorite jumpsuit. Or high-waisted jeans. Or honestly kind of anything.

Winter Walk Fuzzy Kimono, $76.80 at Anthropologie

Buy this now, wear it for the rest of winter—then combine it with your brightest spring pieces to keep it going until summer strikes.

Better Days Cashmere Cardi, $168 at Free People

An absolute classic—and it’s cashmere.

Twist Yarn Cardigan, $51 at ASOS

Is anything more quintessentially spring than a chartreuse and orange color combination?

Vintage Golf Cardigan, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Channel your inner golf dad and wear this adorkable cardigan everywhere.

Bagatelle Faux Fur Bomber Jacket, $178 at Anthropologie

For especially cold spring days. (Sadly, they happen.)

Button Crop Cardigan, $60 at Topshop

Plays well with your favorite florals—and your go-to jeans-and-tee combination.

Twin-Set Chunky Knit Cardigan, $210 at Farfetch

Patchwork promises to be huge this spring.

Pieces Knitted Cardigan, $56 at ASOS

Just cozy enough—and hella versatile.

Paulina Fuzzy Cropped Cardigan, $34.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because fuzzy and lightweight certainly aren’t mutually exclusive.

Glow for It Cardi, $108 at Revolve

Bring! On! The! Spring! Pastels!

Cloth & Stone Belted Chenille Cardigan, $130 at Anthropologie

This cardigan is a bona fide robe—one that’s socially acceptable to wear outdoors. Take advantage.

Petite Maxi Cardigan, $60 at ASOS

Longline cardigans are the coziest way to do lightweight outerwear this spring.

Balloon-Sleeve Cropped Sweater, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Nothing says spring like pastel gingham and puffy sleeves.

Glow for It Cardi, $108 at Free People

Perfect for brightening up even the laziest of outfits.

Esprit Chunky Oversized Cardigan, $54 at ASOS

Because even if it’s cold out, slipping into this hot pink cardi is bound to make you happy.

Framed Checkmate Knit Cardigan, $217 at Farfetch

Printed cardigans are totally on the sartorial menu.

Run to You Cardi, $168 at Free People

Quite possibly the only cardigan we need this spring.

Miss Selfridge Bobble Cardigan, $56 at ASOS

Olive cargos and Kelly green cardigans shouldn’t look this good when combined, but they do—and we’re here for it.

Lola Cashmere Cardi, $228 at Free People

A cardigan that doubles as a cape for days when you wanna feel extra luxe.

