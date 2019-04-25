The Spring Cardigans Sales Are So Good We Can’t Stop Shopping

Scroll To See More Images

If the cardigan had a season, it would be spring. Spring cardigans capture the season’s temperate magnificence; the days are too warm for heavy coats, but too cold to go sans outerwear—leaving the spring cardigan at the forefront of weather-appropriate fashion. We can think of nothing more delightful than stocking up on spring cardigans and slipping into them on breezy spring days. Well, except for stocking up on spring cardigans on sale.

It probably feels like spring just began, and that’s because it literally just did. The spring equinox came and went on March 20, ushering in the season we’d all been waiting for since whipping out our fall trenches in October. But for the fashion world, spring started way back in February, when retailers traded winter pieces for spring trends. Snowstorms still loomed overhead when stores stocked their shelves with spring cardigans, swimsuits, sandals and the like, which means it’s already time for spring sale season. You heard us right—it might only be mid-April, but stores have marked down all kinds of spring pieces, making now an incredible time to snag all the spring pieces you’ll be wearing for months to come. (The summer solstice won’t be here until June 21, y’all!!)

So give the spring cardigan the respect it deserves, and stock up on the piece in droves. You can officially do so without wrecking your budget—and honestly, what else were you planning to layer over your go-to sundresses until the temperatures hit 70 degrees?

1. RipnDip Oversized Button-Through Cardigan, $71 $119 at ASOS

Any excuse to get a little more millennial pink in our wardrobes.

2. Andrea Bogosian Knit Cardigan, $239 $398 at Farfetch

A cardigan that doubles as a top—for days when you’re too lazy to layer.

3. Lovers + Friends Madison Sweater, $78 $228 at Revolve

Sure to elevate any tee-and-jeans combo.

4. Ribbed Wrap Cardi, $89.95 $108 at Free People

Basically a knit robe.

5. Endless Road Cardi, $29.95 $98 at Free People

A cardigan for the shopper who prefers sweatshirts to sweaters.

6. Framed Checkmate Knit Cardigan, $213 $426 at Farfetch

Stay warm and make a statement—at the same damn time.

7. Baum Und Pferdgarten Striped V-Neck Cardigan, $140 $233 at Farfetch

Never would’ve though to style a cropped cardigan with high-waisted pants, but bookmarking this office-worthy look for later. (And obv shopping the cardi, too.)

8. Brave Soul Vivid Cardigan, $29 $57 at ASOS

A no-fail silhouette, rendered in a no-fail color.

9. Gwendolyn Shimmer Button-Front Cardigan, $59.99 $128 at Urban Outfitters

The embroidered details and dainty buttons leave this cardigan feeling next-level cute.

10. Getting Down and Dirty Shaggy Cardigan, $64 $130 at Nasty Gal

The sartorial equivalent of a power move.

11. Truly Madly Deeply Bri Balloon-Sleeve Cardigan, $39 $59 at Urban Outfitters

Cardigan-friendly puff sleeves.

12. Truly Madly Deeply Alma Button-Front Cardigan, $29.99 $69 at Urban Outfitters

Because nothing says spring like pastels.

13. Mes Demoiselles Slater Buttoned Cardigan, $244 $349 at Farfetch

A vintage varsity jacket that’s actually comfortable to wear.

14. ASTR the Label Carter Cardigan, $101 $168 at Revolve

Because having a neutral, longline cardigan in your closet at all times is just rational.

15. Fluffy Open-Knit Cardigan, $16 $40 at ASOS

If it has “fluffy” in the name, we want it.

16. 360Cashmere Vivian Cardigan, $494 $823 at Revolve

Fit for everything from a morning brunch to a night at the bar.

17. Out from Under Misty Space-Dyed Tie-Front Cardigan, $34.99 $49 at Urban Outfitters

An aughts-worthy cardigan, crafted for 2019.

18. Free People Irreplaceable Long Cardigan, $108 $175 at ASOS

A seamless addition to any wardrobe.

19. Indah Milkshake Cardigan, $142 $202 at Revolve

So elegant we kind of can’t bring ourselves to look away.

20. Junarose Paneled Cardigan, $45 $65 at ASOS

Because it’s possible to do spring colors without veering into pastel territory.

21. Splendid Phoenix Sweater, $98 $198 at Revolve

Texture is an underrated way to render any look more dynamic.

22. Speckled Button-Front Nep Cardigan, $49 $79 at Urban Outfitters

Classic—and just vintage-feeling enough.

23. Free People Winding Road Cardi, $110 $168 at Revolve

The easiest way to chic up a low-key spring outfit? Slip into this striped cardi.

24. Longline Bobble Stitch Cardigan, $20 $51 at ASOS

The texture on this cardigan is next-level cool.

25. MinkPink Siena Coatigan, $77 $159 at Revolve

Oversized cardigans are basically our kryptonite.

26. Kai Cropped Cardigan, $39 $49 at Urban Outfitters

Neon shades pervaded last spring and summer, and they promise to do the same this year, too.

27. Laneus Mexican Stripe Cardigan, $295 $590 at Farfetch

Fringe is irresistibly fun, no matter how it’s rendered.

28. Blend She Jilly Sporty Stripe Cardigan, $45.50 $114 at ASOS

A little sleeve detail goes a long way.

29. Free People Cardigan, $104 $148 at Revolve

So fuzzy you might catch yourself lovingly caressing your cardigan every 10 minutes.

30. Framed Nkit Knitted Cardigan, $213 $426 at Farfetch

Take it from Spongebob: The best time to wear a stripe sweater is all the time.

31. LA Made Finch Cardigan, $87 $180 at Revolve

The sleek silhouette on this cardi leaves it feeling chicer than your average low-key knit.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.