11 Trendy AF Spring Cardigans from Amazon You’ll Immediately Add to Cart

In case you haven’t noticed, the cardigan is majorly trending right now. Whether it’s long or cropped, neutral or colorful, $10 or $200—cardigans are the outerwear of the season. And, believe it or not, cute and trendy AF spring cardigans on Amazon are abundant. The online retailer is known for offering incredible deals on household items, electronics and furniture, but their clothing sections are growing every single day. If you’ve never shopped on Amazon Fashion before, consider this your wake-up call. There are so many stylish pieces just waiting to make their way to your closet—including spring cardigans.

While the weather transitions from winter to spring, having a light layer of outerwear is extremely important. Cardigans are an idea outerwear option for this time of year due to the fact that they come in myriad styles, colors and prices—and they’re incredibly versatile. You can pair a cropped cardigan with high-waisted jeans and a tucked in button down, a floral dress or just wear the cardigan as a top itself. Long cardigans are perfect for pairing with leggings, skinny jeans or maxi dresses. In short, spring cardigans are the wardrobe essential you definitely need to shop before it gets any warmer. No matter the event, there’s a spring cardigan just waiting to take your favorite spring outfit to the next level.

Below, you’ll find 11 spring cardigans you can snag on Amazon right now. No matter your budget or style, there’s a cardigan waiting for you to pair with your favorite spring dress or light wash jeans. These babies are cute, trendy and versatile, making them the perfect closet addition for the coming season. Keep the chill breeze from freezing your bones while also looking stylish as hell. It’s a win/win situation, so you better get shopping.

Line & Dot Scarlett Cardigan on Amazon

BB Dakota Women’s Cardigan on Amazon

cupcakes and cashmere Athena Cable Knit Cardigan on Amazon

The Fifth Label Novel Chunky Sweater on Amazon

BB Dakota Crop Cardigan on Amazon

English Factory Oversized Cardigan on Amazon

Velvet Stella Cashmere Cardigan on Amazon

MINKPINK Evening Knit Cardigan on Amazon

525 America Ribbed Summer Cardigan on Amazon

Velvet Lynn Cardigan on Amazon

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.