14 Spring Candles That Smell Like Good Vibes & Warm Weather

Spring is in the air, people! and if it isn’t, I’m going to put it there by burning the best spring candles of 2020. While I’m definitely a fan of burning candles year-round (and impulse-buying way too many every chance I get), spring is the time when I can ditch the wintery candles I’ve been burning for the past few months and start fresh with some light new scents. What more could I ask for?

Something about stocking up on new seasonal candles really thrills me, but I’m in no way a one-and-done candle shopper. I do admit to having a few fave candle brands, but I like to gather a selection of candles from all different companies, so I can try out new kinds and fall in love all over again with even more great options. Plus, I upcycle my empty candle jars and reuse them as pots for my smaller plant, so the wider a variety of cute containers, the better.

I digress—let’s talk spring scents! This season, I’m really feeling the florals, but I totally get that they aren’t for everyone, so you best believe I curated accordingly. Think fresh linens, seaside air and sweet treats, in addition to a flowery scent or two (OK, or three). I’m not saying you HAVE to buy all 14 candles on this list, I’m just saying I can’t imagine who wouldn’t want to. They’re really that good! Read on and treat yourself to your new favorite springtime scent.

Boy Smells is already a pretty cool candle brand, so the fact that they collaborated with singer Kacey Musgraves is just icing on the cake—or should I say, candles on the cake! Kacey’s scent, Slow Burn, has notes of incense, black pepper, elemi, guaiac, raspberry, tonka, amber and smoked papyrus.

Otherland has a trio of 1990s-inspired pastel candles to choose from, but Glosspop really stands out. With a flavor profile including notes of strawberry gloss, hard candy and frosted rose, this sweet scent is a true ’90s throwback in all the right ways.

OK, this candle from Tuff Peach Craft Co. is truly stunning. The dried flowers on the jar double as spring decor! Wildflowers has notes of sweet grass and delicate violets—perfect for daydreaming when you’re stuck inside on a nice spring afternoon.

I mean, B&BW’s Easter Bouquet Candle quite literally has the words “Spring Has Sprung” written across the jar. Name a more appropriate spring candle; I’ll wait! This floral fragrance has notes of Easter lilies, pink tulips, and blooming roses.

OK, am I the only one who considers Yankee Candle the OG classic candle company? My mom was lighting Yankee Candles before candles were even cool! Honey Lavender Gelato is such a fun, fresh, on-point scent for spring, with notes of fresh lavender, cool berry, and warm honey.

Capri Blue’s iconic Volcano candle—yes, this is the one that smells like the Anthropologie store—is available in tons of gorgeous jar options, but this pretty turquoise watercolor situation has to be my fave for spring. Volcano contains notes of tropical fruits and sugared citrus, and it’s honestly everything.

Behold, the bougiest spring candle of all. diptyque’s Lys smells exactly like fresh-cut lilies. @Anyone wanting to buy me flowers, a request: Skip the stems and buy me this candle instead.

Clare V. for Anthropologie has some seriously stunning Maisonette Glass candles, and A La Mer has to be my springtime fave. Meant to evoke the Mediterranean, this candle contains notes of leafy greens, eucalyptus, black pepper and lavender for a fresh, seaside scent.

I’m particularly fond of linen-esque scents in the springtime. Tis the season for spring cleaning, am I right? This Byredo blend smells like fabric, chamomile, cedar and musk. Plus, lighting it and relaxing is way easier than actually doing your laundry.

I’m sorry, but Voluspa nailed it with this one. With notes of vanilla bean ice cream, tart raspberry ribbon, marshmallow vanilla creme and sugared rose petals, this sweet scent placed in the waffle-cone-vibes tin is too much for my heart to handle. SO cute.

Bath & Body Works really delivered on the springtime candles, y’all! This cutie has notes of sunny daffodils, bright citrus and luscious greens. Tell the Easter Bunny to put one in my Easter basket, please.

Spring is a time to calm down and de-stress, right? OK, maybe I’m just obsessed with how funny this Basic Supplies candle is. Can you blame me? Calm The F*ck Down has calming (duh) notes of citrus and basil.

WoodWick candles have natural wooden wicks that crackle as they burn, and the fiery scent contrasted by the notes of fresh linen makes for an especially unique candle experience.

