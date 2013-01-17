The 5 Best Things About “Spring Breakers” Trailer, From Neon Fashion to James Franco’s Cornrows

After months of gossip and preview photos, the official trailer for the buzzy flick “Spring Breakers” was released this morning—and we weren’t disappointed. The film’s stars includes Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, and James Franco like we’ve never seen him before. In order to make sense of the wild two-minute trailer for the dark comedy, we’ve rounded up our five favorite things below.

James Franco’s hair . While Franco has gained a reputation for being incredibly serious about his craft, we’ve kind of seen him play the same character in every movie he’s been in. Thus, we’re thrilled that “Spring Breakers” will show a complete transformation. Franco plays a slightly terrifying drug dealer who rocks cornrowed hair and a mouth full of gold—and frankly, it’s nice to see him do something different.

The ’90s-inspired fashion . With an explosion of neon everything—from bikinis to wifebeaters to sneakers—and heavy use of snapback hats and stuffed animal backpacks, the fashion in “Spring Breakers” is a clear nod to the 1990s.

The Britney Spears singalong . The last ten seconds of the trailer feature the girls belting out a drunk rendition of "…Baby One More Time." As Gomez tries to harmonize while slugging from a tequila bottle, we can safely say that she's come a long way from "Wizards of Waverly Place."

The soundtrack . With music for the film by EDM superstar Skrillex , we can already tell that the soundtrack for this flick will bring electronic music to a whole new audience (i.e. the same girls who bump Justin Bieber on their iPods).

The quotable one-liners. If this preview is any indication of what's to come, we're in for some seriously campy, quotable one-liners. For example, Franco's character Alien shouts, "Bikinis and big booties, y'all! That's what life is about." Meanwhile, Selena Gomez seductively says, "Rise and shine, little bitch."

Watch the preview below and let us know if you’re stoked to see “Spring Breakers.”