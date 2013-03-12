StyleCaster
Spring Break Spirit With Miami Fashion Blogger Annie Vazquez

Annie Vazquez
Annie Vazquez is a fashion and style blogger based in Miami. Annie is an expert when it comes to shopping on a budget, unearthing new designers and labels in her hometown as well as spotting style trends around the world. She’s been featured in Elle, NYLON, The New York Times, and more. Be sure to check out her blog, TheFashionPoet, and follow her at @thefashionpoet.

Express headed out to the sunny shores of Miami’s South Beach last Friday for its second Spring Break Pop Up. This time around, the fun and stylish brand took over the widely popular venue Nikki Beach Miami where bikini-clad beachgoers lounge in between swimming and sun-worshipping. The pop-up had everything you needed for the perfect spring break beach party, from a sunscreen station that sprayed attendees to a VIP lounge and a cool Postogram photo booth (talk about a cute keepsake.)

Giveaways and games were also part of the event, as well as appearances by drop-dead gorgeous Express models who came by in between posing for the brand’s next big campaign. And yes, we actually got to steal a sneak peek and get a first view of Express’ upcoming debut swimwear collection (it’s amazing!). When it came to giveaways, attendees scored limited-edition spring break T-shirts and tanks, men’s crewnecks, water bottles, towels, and beach balls. Foosball, Kadima, and volleyball were all part of the fun too.

Be sure to click through the slideshow above and check out EXPLife for more exciting #EXPSpringBreak features and content. Plus, stay tuned for my wrap-up party recap straight from The Gale Miami coming up later this week!

For more information about our relationship with Express click here: cmp.ly/3

Beach-goers at the Express pop up party got to lounge in these really cool beds when they weren’t swimming, playing games or winning loads of awesome giveaways.

The sandy shores of Nikki Beach Miami in South Beach.

I headed out to Express’ pop up wearing of course, their new Spring Collection. I’m totally enamored with their head-turning flowy neon hi-low maxi skirt which I topped off with their gorgeous studded hi-lo hem tank. I completed the look with my fringe boots and my all time fave: the super trendy tribal print bag. I actually got it in both colors! Chiffon Hi-Lo Hem Maxi Skirt at express.comStudded Hi-Lo Hem Mixed Media Tank at express.com, Large Tribal Print Bag at express.com

Express’ Spring Break Pop Up at South Beach’s Nikki Beach Miami had plenty of games for attendees to play like corn-hole.

When beach goers weren’t tanning, they were getting their exercise on with games like Kadima.

Express models like David Agbodji came by in between posing for the brand’s next big campaign.

Behind the scenes look at Express' summer campaign featuring the gorgeous Elsa Hosk. Swimwear will be sold online only; all other products featured will be available online and in stores

Express' first swimwear collection will be making its debut in a few months and you’re seeing it first on StyleCaster! Who knew the Express Portofino Shirt would make such a great cover-up? The Portofino Shirt at express.com. Swimwear will be sold online only; all other products featured will be available online and in stores.

Attendees walked away with giveaways like beach balls, towels and limited edition spring break tees.

