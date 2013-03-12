Spring Break Spirit With Miami Fashion Blogger Annie Vazquez

Annie Vazquez is a fashion and style blogger based in Miami. Annie is an expert when it comes to shopping on a budget, unearthing new designers and labels in her hometown as well as spotting style trends around the world. She’s been featured in Elle, NYLON, The New York Times, and more. Be sure to check out her blog, TheFashionPoet, and follow her at @thefashionpoet.

Express headed out to the sunny shores of Miami’s South Beach last Friday for its second Spring Break Pop Up. This time around, the fun and stylish brand took over the widely popular venue Nikki Beach Miami where bikini-clad beachgoers lounge in between swimming and sun-worshipping. The pop-up had everything you needed for the perfect spring break beach party, from a sunscreen station that sprayed attendees to a VIP lounge and a cool Postogram photo booth (talk about a cute keepsake.)

Giveaways and games were also part of the event, as well as appearances by drop-dead gorgeous Express models who came by in between posing for the brand’s next big campaign. And yes, we actually got to steal a sneak peek and get a first view of Express’ upcoming debut swimwear collection (it’s amazing!). When it came to giveaways, attendees scored limited-edition spring break T-shirts and tanks, men’s crewnecks, water bottles, towels, and beach balls. Foosball, Kadima, and volleyball were all part of the fun too.

Be sure to click through the slideshow above and check out EXPLife for more exciting #EXPSpringBreak features and content. Plus, stay tuned for my wrap-up party recap straight from The Gale Miami coming up later this week!

For more information about our relationship with Express click here: cmp.ly/3