Spring Break Spirit at the Miami Express Pop-Up Shop

Express popped into Miami (literally) with its Spring Break pop up shop last Tuesday. The trendsetting brand set up shop at the University of Miami and had students and professors in a fashion tizzy. In between classes, they all filed out to shop Express’ Spring Collection which is brimming with everything from bejeweled flip-flops to cool wayfarer sunnies to studded tanks and bright beach ready bags. Though it’s typically gals who are known for being shopaholics, guys were definitely stocking up on polos and graphic tees. Some even shopped for their girlfriends and wives (sigh, so cute).

Shopping wasn’t the only thing to do at the event. Nope, Express was all about getting you in the spirit for Spring Break fun. There was a Postogram photobooth which students loved. It let you use your Instagram to pose for pictures and then printed out a copy for you to keep. There were also plenty of games such as foosball and cornhole as well as a VIP section and a relaxation station where you could lounge and charge up your cell phone (talk about a perfect pop up). Of course, there were giveaways too—students walked out winning loads of goodies from limited-edition Spring Break tees and tanks, men’s crewnecks, water bottles, towels, beach balls and koozies. Be sure to click through the slideshow above and check out EXPLife for more exciting features and content from the event.

Plus, stay tuned for more events happening around town where I’ll be beachside at Nikki Beach Miami and The Gale Miami for more #EXPSpringBreak fun!

For more information about our relationship with Express click here: cmp.ly/3