Spring Break Spirit at the Miami Express Pop-Up Shop

Annie Vazquez
by
Annie Vazquez is a fashion and style blogger based in Miami. Annie is an expert when it comes to shopping on a budget, unearthing new designers and labels in her hometown as well as spotting style trends around the world. She has been featured in Elle, NYLON, The New York Times, and a ton more. Be sure to check out her blog, TheFashionPoet, and follow her at @thefashionpoet

Express popped into Miami (literally) with its Spring Break pop up shop last Tuesday. The trendsetting brand set up shop at the University of Miami and had students and professors in a fashion tizzy. In between classes, they all filed out to shop Express’ Spring Collection which is brimming with everything from bejeweled flip-flops to cool wayfarer sunnies to studded tanks and bright beach ready bags. Though it’s typically gals who are known for being shopaholics, guys were definitely stocking up on polos and graphic tees. Some even shopped for their girlfriends and wives (sigh, so cute).

Shopping wasn’t the only thing to do at the event. Nope, Express was all about getting you in the spirit for Spring Break fun. There was a Postogram photobooth which students loved. It let you use your Instagram to pose for pictures and then printed out a copy for you to keep. There were also plenty of games such as foosball and cornhole as well as a VIP section and a relaxation station where you could lounge and charge up your cell phone (talk about a perfect pop up). Of course, there were giveaways too—students walked out winning loads of goodies from limited-edition Spring Break tees and tanks, men’s crewnecks, water bottles, towels, beach balls and koozies. Be sure to click through the slideshow above and check out EXPLife for more exciting features and content from the event.

Plus, stay tuned for more events happening around town where I’ll be beachside at Nikki Beach Miami and The Gale Miami for more #EXPSpringBreak fun!

For more information about our relationship with Express click here: cmp.ly/3

Bright sunnies like these Retro Opaque Frame Sunglasses are a sure way to take a plain outfit and give it some wow factor. My favorite is the mint hue. Express Retro Opaque Frame Sunglasses at express.com

Bright bold jewelry is in for Spring and I love this Buddha Bead stretch bracelet. It’s perfect for mixing and matching with other bracelets. Express Buddha Bead Stretch Bracelet at express.com

Peplums are such a form flattering style for any body type and Express has so many colors and prints to choose from. Express Zip Back Pelpum Tank at express.com

Everyone knows flip-flops are a must for this season. I’m obsessed with these mint Pave Embellished Bow Front Jelly Flip Flops. The bow is so cute and it has the right amount of bling too. Express Pave Embellished Bow Front Jelly Flip Flop at express.com

I can’t get enough of studs these days. The Studded Hi-Lo Hem Mixed Media Tank is edgy and matches with so many bottoms from cutoffs to skinnies and leggings. Express Hi-Lo Hem Mixed Media Tank at express.com

Beach bags are a total must-have for Spring Break and the Large Tribal Print Tote is the quintessential bag for lugging around your towel, lotion and iPad. Express Large Tribal Print Bag at express.com

Students stocked up Express’ beaded bracelet collection which featured all kinds of pendants such as peace signs, skulls and anchors.

Pastel and citrus tones are major for this season and the pop up has you covered. Shop accessories for women at express.com; shop accessories for men at express.com

Express’ Spring Break Pop up has a wide variety of graphic tee styles and polos for men to choose from. Shop graphic tees at express.com; shop polos at express.com

The pop up has loads of giveaways that are perfect for Spring Break like Limited Edition tees and tanks, towels, beach bags and these water bottles which you can take to the beach with you. 

Express Spring Break Pop Up Shop has all the must-have fashion essentials for women and men. Plus, games and giveaways.

