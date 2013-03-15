Spring Break Packing List: The Only 25 Items You Need To Bring (All At $100 Or Less!)

Okay ladies, the month of March is upon us, which only means one thing: Spring is on the way. Or, more importantly, Spring break is on the way.

We know, we know: Not everyone’s lucky enough to still be in college and receive a no-questions-asked blissful week off in March or early April that lends itself to the classic stereotype of beach, booze, and boys. However, we also know that you don’t have to be a college coed to plan a jaunt someplace warm—late winter is actually one of the most popular times of the year for folks to get out of dodge and on a beach.

That said, the whole point of taking a spring break is to enjoy a whole week free from the stresses of work or school, and planning what to bring on your upcoming getaway should be equally as stress-free. That’s why we’ve curated a definitive guide that takes the guesswork out of packing for a warm-weather week away.

Here, you’ll find the only 25 essentials you need. (Sound like a lot? We’ve included everything from a pair of shades to an everyday beach bag, so you’d be surprised how fast 25 items adds up.) To keep track of it all, we’ve included a handy checklist for you to print out as you’re starting to pack.

And—since we know that a week away doesn’t come cheap, even if you’re staying in a beachside shanty—every essential in our guide clocks in at $100 or less, just in case you’re looking to pick up a few new things!

So go ahead and start gathering what you have and shopping for what you need—we guarantee that when it comes time to pack, you’ll be done and ready to go in no time (and, likely, in one bag.) Bon voyage!

