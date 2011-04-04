Spring Break Essentials: 8 Things You Can’t Forget To Pack

From getting those perfect bikini abs to actually choosing the perfect destination, there’s a lot to worry about when prepping for spring break and we’re here to make sure packing isn’t one of them. The best way to avoid the dreaded stress of packing is to work off of a checklist of essentials, like the ones in the slideshow above. Make sure you include items that have versatility, like a fun dress to take you from the beach to the bar. And being that spring break is all about relaxation, make sure to pack a pair of comfortable flats. But don’t get crazy keep the number of shoes you pack to a minimum, since they take up the most room in a suitcase. Click through to see the other essentials you can’t forget to pack. Happy tanning!

1 of 9 This one's a no-brainer, but you'd be surprised how often people forget their sunglasses when they head off to a sunny vacation spot.

Balenciaga Transparent Sunglasses with Black Detail, $279, at MyTheresa A carry-all beach bag is necessary for any trip to the beach. A little neon will add some fun to the standard straw version.

Marc by Marc Jacobs Preppy Straw Rosa Tote, $178, at Bloomingdales Don't rely on other people to take pictures for you. Capture you own memories with this lomography camera.

Lomography Diana Mini, $60, at Lomography A passport case may not seem like an obvious essential. But if you're travelling abroad for spring break, then you may as well carry your passport in style.

Budd Leather Lizard Print Calf Large Passport Case, $24, at Ebags Make sure to go for a dress that will easily take you from day to night. This neon pink kafatan captures the fun, carefree vibe of any spring break trip.

Mara Hoffman Embroidered Story silk-chiffon kaftan, $310, at Net-a-Porter This is why you've been killing yourself at the gym for the past few weeks, so don't forget to pack at least two bikinis for the week.

Zimmermann Whisper Lace Underwire Bikini, AUD$190, at Zimmermann

Make sure to pack an easy pair of slip-on flats that are appropriate for both day and night. Your smartest bet is to go with a neutral metallic.

KORS Michael Kors 'Zen' Sandal, $150, at Nordstrom You can never have too much sun protection, so be sure to throw a floppy hat in your suitcase.

MeronaWide Brim Floppy Hat, $12.99, at Target
















