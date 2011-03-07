Spring Break Body, 4 Weeks To Get It!

Spring break is just around the corner, and in the wise words of Chandler Bing, “A spring vacation you’re doing nice things with your grandparents. Spring break, you’re doing frat guys.” So while the thought of said frat guys, warm beaches and a tropical cocktail may bring a smile to your face, I’m here to burst that bubble.

There’s a whole lot of work to be done before you can get into full-on tiny bikini mode. And with most spring breaks in about four weeks or less, time is of the essence. That said, it’s time to bring out the big guns. Lucky for you, I’ve enlisted the help of Melisse Gelula and Alexia Brue, co-founders of WellandGoodNYC.com. For the next four weeks, they will be lending StyleCaster their expertise, giving us tips and tricks for getting spring break ready starting with installment number one, four weeks out! Remember to check in next week for their three week tips.

Enlist in a 4-week boot camp

Commit to a four-week boot camp that meets regularly and takes before and after measurements (and photos). Ariane Hundts Slim & Strong program is a prime example of a results-oriented boot camp that will help you quickly achieve your fitness goals.

Youll meet with the tough love trainer and nutritionist three times a week. Each class features a combo of killer cardio, interval and resistance training and torches a total of 800 calories. Former students have lost 10 pounds and kept it off, thanks to Hundt’s effective lifestyle coaching. Any series with accountability and goal-setting helps, plus the after-photos provide extra motivation to keep it off.

Clean up your diet with a gentle cleanse

Quitting wheat, dairy and sugar cold turkey requires more discipline than we have. Thats why we love Frank Lipman M.D.s Remove, a nutritional supplement shake and self-guided lifestyle program of several weeks. The program is based on Dr. Lipmans integrative health principles and clean eating. It weans you off all the bad stuff over the course of the month, and you feel progressively better as you say buh-bye to alcohol, Starbucks and Chinese takeout. And because youre eating more cleanly, your sluggishness evaporates and your joie de vivre returns. Proof youre getting healthier is that your body stops craving junk food. Remove is a favorite of Gwyneth Paltrow, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and others celebrity patients of Dr. Lipman.

Start training for a 5K or 10K

A totally free way that a lot of New Yorkers get into shape come winters thaw? Train for a spring race. Not only do you set a concrete goal, you create a regular running schedule to build up to it and slimming down just happens in the course of both. For motivation and support, Jack Rabbit Sports offers coaching and organizes group runs. Lululemon stores also host group runs, if you need a running buddy. Dont live near either? A great online resource is Hal Higdon, a running coach and author of Marathon: The Ultimate Training Guide, whose website HalHigdon.com provides training programs for every runner first-time runners working toward a 5k or those entering competitively.

Get your beauty sleep

Its not just necessary to prevent dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. The hunger hormones that tell your body its time to eat or its full (ghrelin and leptin, if you must know) are affected by lack of sleep and are directly linked to weight gain. Getting seven hours of shut-eye is probably the easiest thing to do to help your state of mind and your waistline.

Natasha Poly Photo: Mario Sorrenti, Vogue Paris May 2011