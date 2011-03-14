Spring Break Body, 3 Weeks To Get It!

Ok ladies you’ve got three weeks left to get spring break ready. If you’ve started following Melisse Gelula and Alexia Brue’s four-week prep tips from last Monday, then you should already be well on your way to that flawless bikini body. But the WellandGoodNYC.com girls are back to offer you even more tips in the second installment of our Spring Break Body series. Put that pint of ice cream away and read on!

Do a meal-based cleanse to kill junk-food cravings

New Yorkers are over those deprivation diets. Whats hot now are meal-based vegan cleanses like Joulebody Kickstart that substitute cleaner food and nutrient-rich juices for your regular (not-so healthy) choices. The organic menu items help curb cravings (high in fiber, low in sugar) and promote natural weight loss. An average 3-day cleanse comes with two meals, three juices and one Cacao Balance Brownie per day. Youll walk away feeling lighter and cleaner.

Use the scary buttons on the treadmill

If youre reading Us Weekly on the elliptical, youre not really putting yourself in a fat-burning zone. To ramp up your metabolism, sign up for a high-intensity Treadzone, Tread and Shred, or Tabata class at Equinox. These interval-based classes turn the treadmill into a butt-whooping tool. Youll run at top speed to hit your cardio breaking point, then rest and do it again. Its one of the those depleting yet energizing workouts, used by runners and athletes, that will get you in great shape for poolside chaise lounging.

Buy a 10-class card at a vinyasa yoga studio

Anyone who thinks yoga is easy is doing it wrong or is a decathlete. From New York-style vinyasa flow classes, like at Kula Yoga Project, to the killer combo classes, like Caponyasa (capoeira meets yoga) in a hot room, will have you producing more sweat than a runway model in 7-inch heels. Youll tone your arms and abs with dozens of chaturangas (the yoga push-up), and strengthen and shape your legs with killer quad-quivering poses. Ommm to that!

Start building your non-carcinogenic tan

Theres an unspoken beauty rule that bodies look better tan but how to get the look without introducing early wrinkles or putting yourself at risk for skin cancer? Sunless tan! You dont want to go from cubicle pale to bronze goddess in a day, so start applying your Chocolate Sun organic self-tanners now. It doesnt have that horrid chemical smell, and the active sunless tanning ingredient (DHA) come from beets!

