Spring Break Body, 1 Week To Get It!

If you’re still procrastinating on your spring break body prep, then I’ve got news for you: your time is up ladies. You’re in the home stretch now, so it’s time to really get down to business. Whether you’ve been following the tips from WellandGoodNYC.com‘s Melisse Gelula and Alexia Brue for the past three weeks or this is your last ditch attempt at shedding a quick 2-3 pounds the week before your trips, these are the last-minute quick fixes you’ll need before you hit the beach.

Eat to burn fat

If you eat four small meals of lean protein and veggies (ideally the green ones) this week, and stay away from sugar (including fruit or booze and sugar substitutes), refined foods and bread, then you stand a chance of dropping a couple pounds around the middle by putting your body into fat-burning mode. And drink loads of water instead of fruit juices or diet sodas to help it along.

Consider a juice cleanse

A lot of New Yorkers reach for a 3-day juice cleanse to slim you down, like BluePrint Cleanse, Cooler Cleanse or Organic Avenue. But even the founders of these cleanses will tell you, youre losing water weight, not fat. Still, a cleanse might provide the 2.5-pound loss you need to get in your bikini and work as a re-set button, weaning you off some of the reasons for the cleanse in the first place (like takeout, prepared foods and happy hour). Just take a day or two to prep for the cleanse.

Dry brush your legs, tummy and tush

You could fork out some cash for a slimming wrap at a spa or worse, for a cellulite cream that doesnt work but youll likely see more benefit from daily dry brushing of your legs, tummy and tush. Sweeping a long-handled dry brush over your skin is a trick of French women to have dimple-free beach booties and toned legs. It helps your bodys waste removal system (called the lymphatic system), by escorting unnecessary bloat-causing sludge and excess fluids out. Click here for steps on how to dry brush your legs and butt for the beach at home.

Buy a new swim suit

This might seem obvious (or scary) but its important to get a suit thats flattering, fits you and doesnt look stretched our or pilly from last summer. There are all kinds of swim-suit buying tricks (like opting for the high-cut legs or boy shorts), but probably nothing matters more than one that you absolutely love. And make sure you’re trying it on in great light.

Stop the sissy workouts

Its not too late to take up those workout intervals we mentioned last week, or hit a boot camp, spinning, vinyasa or high-intensity cardio class. If you can, workout in the morning, then continue the day with your fat-burning diet, and you wont just slim down in time for Spring Break, youll have kicked off an awesome athletic regime.

