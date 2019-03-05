Spring Boots Are Here to Diversify Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

It’s that time, people: Spring boots are here, and they’re super cute. For days when you just really don’t want your toes out in the open—I can’t get a pedicure every single week, Karen!—boots are the perfect spring footwear option. They’re versatile, there are so many styles and, hell, they’re just fun. If you want to consider this my ode to spring boots, go ahead, because it might as well be. I love ’em!

Sometimes I wish everyone just wore boots all the time. It’d save me from having to see so many feet around. While sandals are a spring go-to—and, don’t get me wrong, I definitely wear them during the warmer months—I’m here to slowly convince everyone to ditch the sandal (especially the flip-flop) and embrace the beauty that is spring boots. Over-the-knee, knee-high, booties, heeled, flat—there are too many variations for me to name, and they’re all cute. So, join me, as I work to outlaw people baring their feet in public. (I’m kidding—kind of.)

In the name of feet-haters everywhere (once again, I jest), I’ve rounded-up 29 cute pairs of spring boots you can boast even when the weather is too warm to wear anything else. Keep your feet covered (and keep me happy). And, because I’m a gal who loves to compromise, I even included some boots that are open-toed or sandal-esque. I’m nothing if not accommodating to everyone’s needs, OK?

1. Jeffrey Campbell Taggart Booties, $198 at Anthropologie

Pair these with some pastel crew socks for a cool street style look.

2. Esther Stiletto Sock Boots, $56 at ASOS

If you didn’t notice already, neon is huge right now.

3. Toni Beige Canvas Over-the-Knee Boots, $185 at Lulus

Legs. For. Days.

4. DANNI Buckle Shoe Boots, $52 at Topshop

See, I’ll allow a little foot to show.

5. Guidi Front Zip Neon Army Boot, $1,275 at Nordstrom

These are wild, and I love it.

6. Selenah Pointed-Toe Ankle Booties, $45 at Lulus

Gingham is a spring must.

7. Just Splashing Through Rain Boot, $75 at Modcloth

April showers bring May flowers, y’all. (Yes, I know it’s March.)

8. Sonni Leopard Calf-Hair Ankle Booties, $150 at Lulus

How pretty are these babies?

9. Faux Leather Thigh-High Boots, $58 at Forever 21

Pretty in pink (thigh-high boots).

10. Bello Woven Pointed-Toe Booties, $195 at Lulus

I want 10 pairs of these!

11. Morena Gabbrielli Floral Shooties, $168 at Anthropologie

These are just so pretty.

12. High Noon Western Boot, $498 at Free People

Cowboy boots got an upgrade.

13. Callie Peep-Toe Booties, $31 at Lulus

These are almost sandals, but they’re not. They’re boots!

14. Veracruz Machika Booties, $198 at Anthropologie

Those cut-out details are swoon-worthy.

15. Shoe Republic Slouchy Faux Leather Boots, $24 at Forever 21

I can just picture these with a trench coat for spring.

16. Seville Western Boot, $348 at Free People

Be prepared to see a lot of Western-inspired boots this spring.

17. Isabelle Pointed-Toe Ankle Booties, $39 at Lulus

Red! Hot!

18. Esme Pointed-Heeled Boots, $72 at ASOS

These look like an literal work of art.

19. HENNA Boots, $170 at Topshop

The color of these boots is just so dreamy.

20. Cubanas Woven Ankle Boots, $200 at Anthropologie

These scream spring and would go with basically anything.

21. Hunter Wellies, $150 at Free People

Amp up your rain boot situation with a fun spring color!

22. Miss Selfridge Western Boots, $72 at ASOS

More western boots. What did I tell you?

23. MARIO Western Boots, $170 at Topshop

The detail on the toes, though.

24. Esme Pointed-Heeled Sock Boots, $72 at ASOS

This color would really just amplify your spring wardrobe.

25. Dolce Vita Santo II Booties, $160 at Anthropologie

Snakeskin is a neutral now. Get into it or get out.

26. HOWDIE Western Boots, $170 at Topshop

Western! Boots! Again! I don’t hate it.

27. Rookie Leather Cut-Out Boots, $103 at ASOS

IDK, I just think these are cool.

28. Colorblock Ankle Booties, $39 at Lulus

Heart eyes all day.

29. Jeffrey Campbell Rosalee Booties, $170 at Anthropologie

Lavender is one of the prettiest spring colors.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.