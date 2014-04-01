25 Perfect Spring Bags Under $250

With spring in the air—finally—you’re probably on the hunt for some warm weather updates to your wardrobe. One of the most important being a go-to handbag.

If you’ve already started the search for the perfect spring bag, you may have been faced with a serious case of sticker shock once you realize that that Céline “it” bag you’ve been lusting over costs about three months of your salary.

Never fear, we’ve rounded up our favorite bag options under $250—from bejeweled clutches to pastel carryalls—because you don’t need to spend a lot to make a bold statement.

