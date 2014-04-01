StyleCaster
25 Perfect Spring Bags Under $250

Leah Bourne
With spring in the air—finally—you’re probably on the hunt for some warm weather updates to your wardrobe. One of the most important being a go-to handbag.

If you’ve already started the search for the perfect spring bag, you may have been faced with a serious case of sticker shock once you realize that that Céline “it” bag you’ve been lusting over costs about three months of your salary.

Never fear, we’ve rounded up our favorite bag options under $250—from bejeweled clutches to pastel carryalls—because you don’t need to spend a lot to make a bold statement.

Topshop leather mix fringe duffle bag ($110; available at Topshop). 

Clare Vivier fanny pack (from $230; available at Clare Vivier). 

ASOS Concertina satchel bag ($56.46; available at ASOS). 

Diane von Furstenberg Highline micro mini PVC shoulder bag ($150; available at Net-a-Porter). 

Banana Republic Dalia bucket bag ($130; available at Banana Republic). 

Talbots python-embosssed leather hobo ($179; available at Talbots). 

The Cambridge Satchel Company The Clutch in peach pink ($240; available at The Cambrdige Satchel). 

J.Crew jeweled suede clutch ($198; available at J.Crew). 

BCBG MaxAzria blocked asymmetrical envelope clutch ($108; available at BCBG). 

Milly Small Bryant leather crossbody bag ($250; available at Nordstrom). 

Rebecca Minkoff M.A.B. Tote Mini in acid yellow ($195; available at Bloomingdale's). 

Zara fringed leather shopper ($129; available at Zara). 

Fossil Erin satchel ($218; available at Fossil). 

Furla Bleecker daily shoulder bag in perforarted leather ($228; available at Coach). 

Vince Camuto Julia satchel ($248; available at Nordstrom). 

Ivanka Trump Julia tote ($125; available at Nordstrom). 

Pixie Market Demi box clutch ($62; available at Pixie Market). 

ASOS leather organiser clutch bag with metal corners ($84.69; available at ASOS). 

Kate Spade Via Limoni Vivi ($248; available at Kate Spade). 

Alexander Wang Fumo metallic wristlet ($225; available at Neiman Marcus). 

Furla Alissa tote ($248; available at Furla). 

Massimo Dutti Plaited clutch bag ($98.50; available at Massimo Dutti). 

Gap leather flap clutch ($39.95; availalbe at Gap). 

Marc by Marc Jacobs Isle de Sea Crossbody Bag ($198; available at Nordstrom). 

SJP Beekman grosgrain clutch ($245; available at Nordstrom). 

