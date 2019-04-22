43 Spring Bags on Sale to Shop Now and Carry All Summer Long

Scroll To See More Images

Spring really only just began. But as far as the fashion world’s concerned, it’s been around since February. Your favorite retailers traded their winter wares for spring-facing pieces a long, long time ago. And while this move seemed premature at the time, it’s created a beautiful, present reality for us all: Tons of cute spring bags are already on sale, and it’s only April.

Fans of technicality know spring didn’t officially kick off until March 20. And it doesn’t officially end until June 21. (We, too, find it odd that there’s more spring in June than there is in March—but hey, the calendar’s the calendar.) But the retail cycle waits for no one. Spring clothes sprinkled into stores way back in February, and summer options will begin pervading them in May—leaving us with tons of discounted spring bags (and other accessories) to shop while there’s still two months of spring left to enjoy.

What else is nice? Spring and summer options don’t tend to be too terribly different. The spring handbag you snag now will be fit for use well into August and September, making this deals-on-deals situation even sweeter. So go forth and stock up on spring bags. Because they’re cute, they’re trendy and most importantly, they’re on sale—if this isn’t cause for all kinds of celebration, we don’t know what is.

1. Rosantica Danielle Beaded Clutch, $418 $464 at Farfetch

Gigi Hadid popularized the beaded bag last summer, and the trend is still going strong in 2019.

2. Sensi Studio Straw Tote Bag, $319 $354 at Farfetch

Not your average straw bag. Not your average straw bag, at all.

3. Nylon Mini Crossbody Pouch, $15 $20 at Urban Outfitters

Crossbody bags are always a good idea.

4. Rosantica Joe Beaded Tassel Belt Bag, $248 $275 at Farfetch

The trendiest iteration of the fanny pack to hit the zeitgeist yet.

5. Shalla Criss-Cross Bucket Bag, $39.95 $54 at Anthropologie

Long live the bucket bag.

6. Isabella Embroidered Western Belt Bag, $99.95 $128 at Free People

A belt bag that looks like an actual belt.

7. Sweater Tote Bag, $69.95 $98 at Anthropologie

A tote sure to hold all your shit.

8. Wailua Red Beaded Clutch, $16 $52 at Lulus

Because we’re way more apt to buy beaded clutches during the winter than we are during the spring or summer, and we deserve to have them year-round.

9. Deco Shoulder Bag, $113 $225 at & Other Stories

Last fall’s snake print trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

10. Kennedy Tote Bag, $64.95 $88 at Anthropologie

A coat that comes with its own bandana, so you two can match.

11. Floral Velvet Clutch, $24.95 $68 at Anthropologie

Who said velvet and spring were mutually exclusive?

12. Beaded Boxy Clutch Bag, $36 $72 at ASOS

Is there such a thing as owning too many beaded bags? Probably—but we’ll keep stocking up, anyway.

13. Roksanda Circle Zipped Clutch, $328 $546 at Farfetch

A clutch that doubles as a work of art.

14. Straw Tote Bag, $49 $59 at Urban Outfitters

An absolute classic.

15. Warehouse Crossbody Bag, $27 $45 at ASOS

A classic crossbody with just enough flair to keep things interesting.

16. East Hampton Bucket Bag, $19.95 $68 at Free People

We can’t decide which we like more, so we’re just gonna buy both, K?

17. Ralia Multi Woven Tote, $14 $48 at Lulus

Something about spring just makes us want woven everything.

18. Faux Fur Pom-Pom Pouch, $6.93 $9.90 at Forever 21

Spring faux fur is very much a thing, and it’s exactly as delightful as you’d expect.

19. Winnie Beaded Mini Tote Bag, $79.99 $129 at Urban Outfitters

In case you’re more of a pearl girl than a transparent bead one.

20. Michael Michael Kors Cool Shoulder Bag, $255 $364 at Farfetch

A bag as veritably cool as you are.

21. Cult Gaia Pink Luna Shoulder Bag, $340 $400 at Farfetch

These Cult Gaia bags dominated the fashion-scape last summer, and they’re still going strong almost a year later.

22. From St Xavier Baxter Clutch, $95 $135 at Revolve

All kinds of over-the-top—but we’re here for it.

23. Croc ‘n’ Roll Crocodile Embossed Round Bag, $21 $69 at Lulus

Croc prints might just upstage snake prints this season—and even if they don’t, they’re still cool as hell.

24. Want Snake Care Chain Belt Bag, $14 $36 at Nasty Gal

A lower-key belt bag, for the fan of convenience who doesn’t want to be caught wearing a fanny pack.

25. Rag & Bone Camden Mini Shopper, $277 $395 at Revolve

Understated without being neutral.

26. House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Millie Bag, $91 $188 at Revolve

The transparent bag trend continues to endure.

27. Rattan Structured Basket Bag, $42 $56 at ASOS

A bag that’ll inspire you to actually go picnicking this summer.

28. From St Xavier Jasmine Bag, $102 $145 at Revolve

For the fan of textured metal.

29. Rejina Pyo Green Lucie Crinkle Tote, $291 $324 at Farfetch

A statement-maker, no matter where you carry it.

30. Marc Jacobs Hip Shot Whipstitches Belt Bag, $298 $425 at Revolve

Nothing wrong with a little measured dose of logomania.

31. Francesca Envelope Crossbody, $19.95 $38 at Free People

You’ll be carry this crossbody for decades.

32. Whimsical Garden Beaded Square Clutch, $189.95 $268 at Anthropologie

The perfect spring party (or wedding!) clutch.

33. LPA Brooks Bag, $101 $168 at Revolve

Because dresses aren’t the only way to get your spring florals on.

34. MM6 Maison Margiela Faux Fur Shoulder Bag, $225 $275 at Farfetch

Too fun to pass up.

35. L’Academie Caden Belt Bag, $155 $238 at Revolve

The sleekest belt bag we’ve ever laid eyes on.

36. Medium D-Ring Crossbody, $77 $129 at & Other Stories

Snake print patchwork was the doubly textured trend we had no idea we needed.

37. Sensi Studio Coco Straw Crossbody Bag, $319 $354 at Farfetch

Straw totes aren’t the only woven bags on offer.

38. Luis Negri Bauletto Crossbody Bag, $406 $676 at Farfetch

Sure to keep your stuff secure no matter where you’re headed.

39. Lizzie Fortunato Jewels Shoulder Bag, $249 $415 at Farfetch

Beaded handbag straps are officially our new favorite thing.

40. Rejina Pyo Canvas Clutch Bag, $324 $360 at Farfetch

The handle is a bow.

41. Havana Crossbody Bag, $169.95 $238 at Anthropologie

The easiest (and cutest) way to keep track of your phone when your outfit is pocket-less.

42. Sensi Studio Straw Tote Bag, $149 $165 at Farfetch

In case you prefer your totes with an added dose of color.

43. Beaded Velvet Bag, $69.95 $88 at Anthropologie

So cute you’ll be looking for excuses to carry it.

