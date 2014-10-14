Spring 2015 Trend: Statement Earrings

Step aside statement necklaces—oversized, exaggerated, embellished, bold earrings are officially the “it” accessory for spring.

At Marni, oversized gold hoops were taken to a new level with geometric shapes in primary colors, while Ralph Lauren styled his models with exaggerated drop earrings with giant colored gems set in bright gold. Metallic disks in mismatched sizes adorned the lobes of the models at Louis Vuitton, and two different earrings ruled the runway at Nina Ricci.