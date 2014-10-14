StyleCaster
Spring 2015 Trend: Statement Earrings

From left: Marni; Nina Ricci; Louis Vuitton

 

Step aside statement necklaces—oversized, exaggerated, embellished, bold earrings are officially the “it” accessory for spring.

At Marni, oversized gold hoops were taken to a new level with geometric shapes in primary colors, while Ralph Lauren styled his models with exaggerated drop earrings with giant colored gems set in bright gold. Metallic disks in mismatched sizes adorned the lobes of the models at Louis Vuitton, and two different earrings ruled the runway at Nina Ricci.

 

