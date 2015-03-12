Spring 2015 Trend: Obi Belts

One of the more surprising trends to come from the Spring 2015 runways? That would be obi belts, or—to use the less official name—karate belts.

A staggering numbers of designers including Karen Walker, Marni, Alexander Wang, and Tome used slim ribbed pieces of fabric indicative of typical martial arts uniforms to cinch voluminous blouses, vests, and more.

Expect to see this trend pick up steam on a retail level this spring, but—if you want to test it out without buying an actual garment—pick up a classic karate belt for less than $5.