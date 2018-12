If the last few seasons have been all about the ’90s, this one is set to be a serious throwback to the ’70s.

Scores of designers—including BCBGMAXAZRIA, Zimmermann, Tome, Etro, Creatures of the Wind, and Anna Sui are riffing on classic boho, gypsy-esque shapes and fabrics: Bell sleeves, peasant blouses, flared jeans, fringe, wide-leg pants, floppy hats, lots of flowing dresses–you name it, we’ll be wearing it all for Spring 2015.