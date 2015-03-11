Spring 2015 Trend: Culottes

From street style stars to A-listers, everyone seems to have jumped aboard the culottes train, so it’s not terribly shocking that more than a few designers—from Céline and Stella McCartney to J. Crew—capitalized on the item’s popularity for Spring 2015.

Granted, voluminous short pants—also known as gauchos—don’t exactly scream wearable or flattering to a lot of women, but the trick to pulling them off for spring is to think of culottes as you would a more modern version of an A-line skirt. Tuck in a blouse and add a great heel, choose a high-waist pair and adding a crop top, and stick to basic colors like black, navy, and ivory to get yourself started.