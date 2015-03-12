Spring 2015 Trend: Bold Stripes

Stripes are back in a big way for spring, but instead of traditional horizontal and vertical lines, we’re seeing designers mix it up with stripes in all directions, weight, and color.

Designers like Marni and Peter Pilotto mixed brightly-colored stripes in varying thicknesses and directions, creating a structured, 70s-inspired vibe. DKNY featured sports calf-length dresses and skirts with uncommonly colored stripes in varying widths (paired with all-white sneakers—the ultimate cool-girl move, while Victoria Beckham created geometric patterns from basic black and white.