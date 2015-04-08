Spring’s 6 Hottest Shoe Trends (And Our Fantasy Shopping Picks)

Scroll To See More Images

There’s a lot to be excited in the shoe department this spring, and plenty of options for everyone—from the woman who plans her entire wardrobe around her footwear, to the woman who just wants to slip on a chic pair and go.

The boho trend that was all over the spring runways luckily extends to the feet, with choices like fringe stilettos and flat gladiator sandals taking over the sales floor this season in a big way. Also, breathe a sigh of relief that your feet are going to get a much-needed break thanks to flatforms and low heels perfect for evening. For those looking to really stand out, styles including bold lace-ups and sexy mules are the way to go.

Here, spring’s six hottest shoe trends, and our ultimate shopping picks for each!

1. Lace-Ups

Let’s all thank the shoe gods for a minute, this season’s hottest options are anything but boring. Many cut-out sandals are getting a big style boost this spring thanks to lace-up ties. Can you say happy feet?

Sophia Webster RiRi patent sandals, $795; available at Sophia Webster.

2. Flatforms

Flatforms have been having a serious moment for the last few seasons, but for spring we’re particularly in love with pairs that channel the 1970s disco era. This trend makes us want to listen to Donna Summer, and dance all night (and luckily in flatforms, we actually can).

Salvatore Ferragamo tan leather flat form sandal, $1,190; available at Salvatore Ferragamo Brookfield Place New York City, 212-267-2720.

3. Fancy Almost-Flats

Breathe a sigh of relief ladies, because your feet are going to get much-needed break this spring thanks to the plethora of flats and low-heeled evening shoes. Look for options in satin with fun embellishments to get the look. We promise: Once wedding season hits, you’re going to want to embrace this trend in a big way.

Manolo Blahnik Okkato in blue crepe de chine, $1,095; available at Barneys New York, 212-826-8900.

4. Fringe

Right in line with this season’s boho trend, why not put fringe where it’ll really count—on your feet. Not only are some of this season’s hottest sandals that incorporate fringe about as chic as it gets, but they’re equally fun to wear, and can jazz up any outfit, from jeans to shorts.

Stuart Weitzman The LoveFringe sandal, $455; available at Stuart Weitzman.

5. Mules

Mules have gotten a youthful makeover for spring—so whether flat, with a chunky heel, or a sleek stiletto, this is a shoe trend you’re going to want to slip on, stat.

Gianvito Rossi suede peep-toe mule slide, $760; available at Neiman Marcus.

6. Gladiators

Fashion is having a serious Roman moment for Spring, and gladiator sandals couldn’t be hotter. Look for pairs with straps that go all the way up to your knee to get on trend, and for metallic options that you can wear from day to night.

Roger Vivier Gladiator Mask gold metallic sandals, $1,250; available at Roger Vivier Madison Avenue, 212-861-5371.



Photos: Tiffany Hagler-Geard

Styling & Set Design: Samantha Lim