10 Googly-Eyed Accessories to Make Spring More Fun

There’s truth to the statement that fashion takes itself too seriously in certain ways, but there are hints that prove there’s definitely a sense of humor lurking in the depths of even the most high-end designer’s repertoire. Often it’s showcased via silhouette, color and texture, or—as we’ve seen lately—the outright use of serious kitsch like cartoon-y googly eyes.

From Anya Hindmarch’s array of silly-chic accessories to fun iPhone cases, here are 8 spring accessories that prove everything looks better (and, let’s be honest, cuter) with googly eyes.