10 Googly-Eyed Accessories to Make Spring More Fun

10 Googly-Eyed Accessories to Make Spring More Fun

10 Googly-Eyed Accessories to Make Spring More Fun
There’s truth to the statement that fashion takes itself too seriously in certain ways, but there are hints that prove there’s definitely a sense of humor lurking in the depths of even the most high-end designer’s repertoire. Often it’s showcased via silhouette, color and texture, or—as we’ve seen lately—the outright use of serious kitsch like cartoon-y googly eyes.

From Anya Hindmarch’s array of silly-chic accessories to fun iPhone cases, here are 8 spring accessories that prove everything looks better (and, let’s be honest, cuter) with googly eyes.

 

1 of 10

Anya Hindmarch Small Nocturnal Silk Scarf, $175; at Anya Hindmarch

Skinnydip 'Donut' Googly Eyes iPhone 6 Case, $25; at Nordstrom

Sophie Hulme Hula Girl Bag Charm, $255; at Matches

ASOS Handheld Bag with Novelty Detail, $68; at ASOS

Anya Hindmarch Imperial Eyes Clutch, $1, 450; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Googly Eyes Canvas Tote, $10; at Etsy

Googly Eyes Luggage Tag, $5.95; at Funslurp

Googly Eyes Watch, $40; at ASOS

Googly Eyes Monster Keychain, $5.50; at Claire's

Googly Eye Contact Lens Case, $3.90; at Forever 21

Easy Two Tone Hair Color Ideas To Try ASAP

