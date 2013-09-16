Spring 2014: 15 Top Trends From New York Fashion Week

As always, the end of New York Fashion Week brings with it the inevitable forecasting of next season’s trends, and while it’s still too early to tell which styles the masses will take to (the weather’s barely started to cool down for fall, how can we be expected to think about next spring?!), it’s worth highlighting a handful of strong recurring looks that emerged with a vengeance from last week’s fashion spectacle.
While a few spring trends are repeats from seasons past (sheer everything), others definitely felt shiny and new (Mexico-inspired looks, swirly marble prints.) Of course, there were a few that might be a tad difficult to get behind (crop tops that aren’t merely cropped but completely midriff-baring, so start your crunches now), but we have a feeling fashion-following folks will give ’em the old college try come spring.
We know it’s a tad early to start planning out exactly what we’ll be wearing and buying come spring when we’re still mulling over which fall pieces to invest in, but it never hurts to get a mental jump on things, right?
That said, check out the spring 2014 gallery above that highlights 15 trends to know now from New York Fashion Week.
Fringe. Several designers such as Phillip Lim, Herve Leger, and Derek Lam employed sporadic fringing on everything from chunky sweaters to dresses. However, the fringes we're seeing for fall are quite soft and delicate—think the ends of a velvet scarf rather than western-style fringe.
3.1 Phillip Lim
Logomania. Conspicuous logos—arguably this season's big nod to the '90s—had everyone buzzing during New York Fashion Week, as a mix of designers from the fairly new (Alexander Wang, Jonathan Simkhai) to the established (DKNY) paraded looks down the runway featuring blatant branding.
Alexander Wang
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Very cropped tops. Ladies, start your crunches now because for spring, we’re seeing the crop top get, well, more cropped. Last season's ladylike crop that showed just a sliver of midsection when paired with a high-waist skirt or trouser has seemingly been replaced with full-on stomach-baring, a look we spotted at a staggering amount of shows.
Rag & Bone
Mexico-inspired looks. Fiesta-friendly fashion with a Mexico theme was one of NYFW's fresher trends, with Rebecca Minkoff kicking things off with looks that featured colorful embroidery, elaborate cut-outs, and one overt “Let’s Go to Mexico” tee. Christian Siriano touted a trip to Isla Mujeres off the coast of Mexico as a major source of inspiration for his flouncy, ladylike collection, and other designers such as Cynthia Rowley, Delpozo, Naem Khan, and J.Crew got in on the festive action.
Rebecca Minkoff
Updated tennis sweaters. A handful of designers walked updated takes on the classic preppy tennis sweater down the runway, giving the necks slightly deeper Vs, and using saturated, spring-ready colors. The trick to pulling one of these bad boys off without looking like you're headed to the Connecticut compound for the weekend? Keep the rest of your outfit ultra-modern with things like skinny trousers, chunky shoes, and slouchy bags.
Rag & Bone
Marble print. Marble prints made a strong showing on Spring 2014 runways, with designers such as Phillip Lim, Rachel Comey and Peter Som using the swirly motif on things like sweaters and dresses, mostly in earthy shades of blues and grays.
Peter Som
All white everything. White was a huge presence on fall runways, and it looks like it'll be staying straight through to spring. Scores of designers showcased head-to-toe looks using modern stark-white separates in seasonally-appropraite fabrics such as cotton, chiffon, and silk.
Philosophy by Natalie Ratabesi
High-neck tank tops with skinny straps. Also distinctly known as those '90s-style tank tops, this very specific cut hasn't come back around in earnest since the days of Spice Girl mania, so you can imagine our surprise when a number of hip designers including Thakoon, Band of Outsiders, and Rag & Bone seemingly pulled the silhouette out of a time capsule to remarkably fresh effect.
Band of Outsiders
Photo:
Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images
Photo:
Brian Ach/Getty Images
Red gowns. There's a hackneyed fashion rule that says red should rarely be worn formally, but this season proved otherwise. In fact, we're fascinated with the idea of eveningwear going red for spring, as several designers—notably Diane von Furstenberg, Badgley Mischka, and DKNY—used the bold hue to create floaty, formal gowns.
DKNY
Colored Stripes. At the start of the week, we noticed a few designers employing the use of candy-colored stipes on the runway, but chalked it up to a passing micro-trend. As the week progressed, however, more bold lines emerged from designers such as Cynthia Rowley, Jeremy Scott, Naeem Khan, and Tanya Taylor. It’s a nice change from last spring’s all-pervading stripe trend, which was fashioned primarily in graphic black and white.
Tanya Taylor
Photo:
Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
Sheer panels. In general, we were floored by the sheer (sorry, had to) number of designers that showcased see-through pieces for spring in all forms, but our favorite iteration is the use of strategic see-through stripes and panels that made their way onto everything from T-shirts, skirt hems, blouses, and evening gowns.
Tibi
Modern plaid prints. While standard-issue plaid and tartan were stalwarts on fall runways, it seems the pattern shifted for spring, with several designers showing silk and cotton pieces outfitted with their own interpretations of plaid print, most of which were done up in striking, springy colors.
A Detacher
Boxy tops. Here's a silhouette we've been seeing for the past few seasons, and it still looked new and of-the-moment on spring runways. Designers such as Delpozo, Opening Ceremony, ICB, Philsophy, and more showed off oversized boxy tops—many with rounded or dropped shoulders—and paired them with a variety of bottoms, including straight skirts and slouchy shorts.
Opening Ceremony
Retro florals. Each spring, we typically see some type of floral pattern emerge, and this year it's all about bold flowers with a vintage feel. Designers like Ruffian and Oswald Helgason took a cue from 1970s and showcased blooms with a more psychedelic edge, while others (Delpozo, Suno) referenced the 1960s with the literal use of large dandelions and sunflowers.
Ruffian
Bright yellow bags. It could be time to break out that blinding Cambridge Satchel you put in storage a few seasons ago due to its sheer fashion-girl ubiquity, because on spring runways, it seemed everyone was accenting their collections with bright yellow bags. From slouchy sacks at Reed Krakoff and Opening Ceremony to more structured affairs at Kate Sapde and Karen Walker, the shade noticably pervaded.
Karen Walker