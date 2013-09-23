Fresh off the Runway: Which Starlet Wore Spring 2014 Best at the Emmy Awards?

At tonight’s 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, there were several famous ladies lucky enough to not only wear gowns by some of the best designers in the world, but also to wear these designer’s creations only a couple weeks after they made their debut appearance on the runways at New York Fashion Week.

“Mad Men” star Kiernan Shipka, at just 13 years old, takes home the award for youngest starlet to debut a Spring 2014 dress: A lovely floral-embellished creation from Delpozo’s collection (we predicted she would, FYI!)

Other designers whose Spring 2014 collections were represented at tonight’s Emmys: Ralph Lauren, Jenny Packham, J. Mendel, and more, so click through the gallery to see who wore what, then vote for your favorite below!