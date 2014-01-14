Your Guide To Every Celebrity in Spring 2014 Fashion Campaigns (So Far)

The end of winter may seem like a long way off, but the Spring/Summer 2014 ad campaigns have already started trickling in. With faces ranging from pop superstars to award winning screenwriters, designers seem to be turning away from models and looking to celebrities to represent them this season.

So who has debuted the biggest campaign so far? Emerging ‘It’ girl Lupita Nyong’o starred alongside Elle Fanning and Elizabeth Olsen for Miu Miu, John Varvatos turned to legendary rock and roll band KISS, the Miley Cyrus for Marc Jacobs campaign caused quite the controversy, and Lady Gaga channeled her inner Donatella for Versace.

