Your Guide To Every Celebrity in Spring 2014 Fashion Campaigns (So Far)
The end of winter may seem like a long way off, but the Spring/Summer 2014 ad campaigns have already started trickling in. With faces ranging from pop superstars to award winning screenwriters, designers seem to be turning away from models and looking to celebrities to represent them this season.

So who has debuted the biggest campaign so far? Emerging ‘It’ girl Lupita Nyong’o starred alongside Elle Fanning and Elizabeth Olsen for Miu Miu, John Varvatos turned to legendary rock and roll band KISS, the Miley Cyrus for Marc Jacobs campaign caused quite the controversy, and Lady Gaga channeled her inner Donatella for Versace.

Click through to check out our favorite celebrity campaign cameos of the season.

Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Choo

Rihanna, Balmain

Cara Delevingne, Mulberry

Miley Cyrus, Marc Jacobs

Lily Aldridge, XOXO

Lady Gaga, Versace

Alexa Chung, Longchamp

Elle Fanning, Miu Miu

Elizabeth Olsen, Miu Miu

Lupita Nyong'o, Miu Miu

Bella Heathcote, Miu Miu

Penelope Cruz, Loewe

Kristen Stewart, Balenciaga

Sofia Coppola, Louis Vuitton

Catherine Deneuve, Louis Vuitton

Karen Elson and Jason Wu, Jason Wu

Kate Moss, Stuart Weitzman

KISS, John Varvatos

Adriana Lima, Donna Karen

Suki Waterhouse, Superga

