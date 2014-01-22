Iridescent is Emerging as One of Spring’s Biggest (and Shiniest) Couture Trends

Couture Week is currently in full swing in Paris, with raved-about shows from the likes of Chanel—fashion insiders are fully flipping out over those damn sneakers—Dior, Armani Privé, and more. But there’s one thing we’ve seen splattered across many of the runways so far, a trend we couldn’t possibly be more thrilled about: iridescent.

With the full-scale return of the ’90s across many categories—not just fashion, but also television, video games, and general Internet viral trends—we’ve been secretly hoping for a resurgence of one of the decade’s most popular style choices for a while now. If you recall, iridescence was major when the 20-somethings among us were growing up: from Lisa Frank’s holographic stickers to touches of the sheen in pretty much every piece of jewelry produced during the era, it was everywhere. And if the Spring 2014 couture runways are to be believed, it’s back.

Our only question now: will we see it in the RTW runways come next month?

All Photos: Imaxtree