25 Ridiculously Cool Backpacks You Need This Spring

Sarah Barnes
by
In recent years, it seems the humble backpack took a backseat to ladylike satchels and oversized totes, but this season, backpacks are back and designers are giving the loyal carryall a major facelift.

Backpacks combine the roominess of your favorite tote with the hands-free benefits of cross-body styles, making them a perfect respite from the too-heavy handbag you’ve been lugging around all winter.

Whether you’re heading to work or running errands, we rounded up 25 ridiculously cool—and high-style—backpacks to carry this spring!

 

Suede Fringe Backpack, $39; at Brandy Melville

Premium Leather Backpack, $160; at Topshop

Tamitha Backpack, $228; at Aimee Kestenberg

Sling Bag, $235; at Opening Ceremony

Colorblock Domo Arigato Packrat, $198; at Marc by Marc Jacobs

Adaynn Backpack, $138; at Free People

Addison Buckle Strap Backpack, $338; at BCBG

Kensie Faux Leather Backpack, $99; at Nordstrom

Brisbane Backpack, $75; at Nordstrom

Liefmotif Backpack, $198; at Anthropologie

Pop Quiz Backpack, $69.99; at Herschel Supply Co.

Mi Pac Leopard Pocket Backpack, $56.46; at ASOS

M.A.B. Backpack, $195; at Rebecca Minkoff

Kerrington Backpack, $395; at Tory Burch

Hobo Kiley Convertible Backpack, $248; at Nordstrom

Tilly Backpack, $248; at Vince Camuto

Backpack, $42; at Baggu

Bpetit, $44; at Steve Madden

Amici Accessories Floral Canvas Backpack, $38; at Nordstrom

Lulu Laser Cut Drawstring Backpack, $42; at Nordstrom

T-shirt & Jeans Americana Canvas Backpack, $42; at Nordstrom

Coyote Butte Backpack, $229; at Pendleton

Prim Lady Backpack, $88; at French Connection

Sunday Somewhere Bedouin Backpack, $170; at Shopbop

Stela 9 Sol Convertible Backpack, $194; at Shopbop

