25 Ridiculously Cool Backpacks You Need This Spring

In recent years, it seems the humble backpack took a backseat to ladylike satchels and oversized totes, but this season, backpacks are back and designers are giving the loyal carryall a major facelift.

Backpacks combine the roominess of your favorite tote with the hands-free benefits of cross-body styles, making them a perfect respite from the too-heavy handbag you’ve been lugging around all winter.

Whether you’re heading to work or running errands, we rounded up 25 ridiculously cool—and high-style—backpacks to carry this spring!