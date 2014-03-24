25 Ridiculously Cool Backpacks You Need This Spring

In recent years, it seems the humble backpack took a backseat to ladylike satchels and oversized totes, but this season, backpacks are back and designers are giving the loyal carryall a major facelift.
Backpacks combine the roominess of your favorite tote with the hands-free benefits of cross-body styles, making them a perfect respite from the too-heavy handbag you’ve been lugging around all winter.
Whether you’re heading to work or running errands, we rounded up 25 ridiculously cool—and high-style—backpacks to carry this spring!
Suede Fringe Backpack, $39; at Brandy Melville
Premium Leather Backpack, $160; at Topshop
Tamitha Backpack, $228; at Aimee Kestenberg
Sling Bag, $235; at Opening Ceremony
Colorblock Domo Arigato Packrat, $198; at Marc by Marc Jacobs
Adaynn Backpack, $138; at Free People
Addison Buckle Strap Backpack, $338; at BCBG
Kensie Faux Leather Backpack, $99; at Nordstrom
Brisbane Backpack, $75; at Nordstrom
Liefmotif Backpack, $198; at Anthropologie
Pop Quiz Backpack, $69.99; at Herschel Supply Co.
Mi Pac Leopard Pocket Backpack, $56.46; at ASOS
M.A.B. Backpack, $195; at Rebecca Minkoff
Kerrington Backpack, $395; at Tory Burch
Hobo Kiley Convertible Backpack, $248; at Nordstrom
Tilly Backpack, $248; at Vince Camuto
Bpetit, $44; at Steve Madden
Amici Accessories Floral Canvas Backpack, $38; at Nordstrom
Lulu Laser Cut Drawstring Backpack, $42; at Nordstrom
T-shirt & Jeans Americana Canvas Backpack, $42; at Nordstrom
Coyote Butte Backpack, $229; at Pendleton
Prim Lady Backpack, $88; at French Connection
Sunday Somewhere Bedouin Backpack, $170; at Shopbop
Stela 9 Sol Convertible Backpack, $194; at Shopbop