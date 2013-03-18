Spring 2013 Fashion Breakdown: The Season’s Most Wearable Trends

Now that winter is slowly winding down, it’s time to assess the many—many!—looks that were displayed on Spring 2013 runways—and gauge which are worth investing in this season.

While some—artful floral motifs, crisp white separates, black and white pattern play—surely will have mass appeal, others might take a little getting used to (hello, ruffles!)

To wit, it’s also worth noting that a few trends that made their way onto our list might give you 2012 deja vu—particularly warm-weather leather and cagey grid prints—but they’ve been updated and interpreted differently for spring.

Which trends are you most excited to try out this spring? Tell us in the comments below!

And, to see which beauty trends you’ll need to know this spring, head over to our sister site BeautyHigh!

More: Amazing Street Style From Fashion Week

