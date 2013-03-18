Spring 2013 Fashion Breakdown: The Season’s Most Wearable Trends

Now that winter is slowly winding down, it’s time to assess the many—many!—looks that were displayed on Spring 2013 runways—and gauge which are worth investing in this season.
While some—artful floral motifs, crisp white separates, black and white pattern play—surely will have mass appeal, others might take a little getting used to (hello, ruffles!)
To wit, it’s also worth noting that a few trends that made their way onto our list might give you 2012 deja vu—particularly warm-weather leather and cagey grid prints—but they’ve been updated and interpreted differently for spring.
Which trends are you most excited to try out this spring? Tell us in the comments below!
And, to see which beauty trends you’ll need to know this spring, head over to our sister site BeautyHigh!
More: Amazing Street Style From Fashion Week
Click through to brush up on spring's biggest—and most wearable—trends.
Cascading hemlines, collars, sleeves, shoulder detailing, and everything in between received flouncy, feminine treatment on Spring 2013 runways. We're betting ruffles—which might seem daunting at first—will be one of the season's most ubiquitous hits. (At left: Balenciaga)
A look from Chloe's Spring 2013 runway
Ruffles at Givenchy Spring 2013
Everything from basic T-shirts to slim-cut skirts got foiled on spring runways—meaning extra-shiny, crinkly, and metallic. Interestingly, the shades weren't limited to typical silver and gold, but also included springtime shades like punchy yellow, lilac, blue and pink, as seen on this Burberry look.
A look from Jonathan Saunders' Spring 2013 collection
Floral prints for spring aren't anything groundbreaking, but this season's incarnations certainly are a breath of fresh air. Less girly and more literal, spring's flower motifs—we're calling them floral 2.0—are more artful and thoughtful than seasons past. (At left: Mary Katranzou Spring 2013)
A look from Rodarte's Spring 2013 collection
Slouchy knee-length Bermuda shorts were all over spring runways. A more casual alternative to skirts, yet polished enough for the office, Bermudas were most often paired with chic button-downs, blazers, and heels, like this DKNY look.
A look from Vera Wang Spring 2013
Whether skinny or super-thick, stripes emerged as one of the biggest takeaway trends from Spring runways. Especially striking when worn on top and the bottom like this look from Marc Jacobs, graphic lines can be surprisingly chic and flattering—yes, even horizontal versions on well-cut silhouettes. Not so into striped clothing? Pick up a pair of lined heels or a clutch to get in on the trend without going overboard.
Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2013
Last year's grid prints—seen primarily on knits and trousers—aren't going anywhere for spring. In fact, they've found their way onto head-to-toe looks, like the above Chanel ensemble.
Louis Vuitton Spring 2013
Head-to-toe white was a major force on spring runways, with designers showcasing full looks using modern separates in varying shades of true white, ivory, and cream, and capping things off white stark booties or sandals, as seen at Jil Sander.
A Spring 2013 look at Alexander Wang
Victoria Beckham Spring 2013
Last year's major leather trend isn't going anywhere, as we'll be seeing it applied to sophisticated, inventive warm-weather silhouettes for spring like this Marni look. The trick is to keep shapes voluminous, not tight. Not sure what to invest in? Our vote goes toward super-slouchy leather—or faux leather—shorts.
A look from Jonathan Simkhai Spring 2013
Leather separates at 3.1 Phillip Lim
Photo:
ImaxTree/
A possible reaction to last year's over-saturation of color, spring is looking a lot more black and white—and graphic. Often presented in the form of prints, like this Moschino look, the use of fashion's chicest pairing allow busy motifs to remain sophisticated and not at all overwhelming, even when they're mixed and matched.
A look from Balmain's Spring 203 collection
Another 2012 trend that's sticking around, strategically-placed peek-a-boo panels or floaty see-through skirts prove that sheer doesn't mean shocking, but rather, chic. (At left: Christopher Kane Spring 2013)
Sheer panels at Temperley London
A look from Naeem Khan Spring 2013
From slim-cut suits to sleek shorts (Jason Wu, at left), spring runways featured a variety of modern suits that—when paired with white shirts—had a distinct tuxedo sensibility without the formality typically associated with the men's black-tie staple. The look is easy to pull off and appropriate for nearly every occasion.
Collapse
Saint Laurent Spring 2013