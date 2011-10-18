Spring 2012 Trend: Sporty Chic

Not since the glory days of Sporty Spice has sport-inspired ready-to-wear received so much attention. During fashion month, designers sent a plethora of sporty looks down the runway, juxtaposing more avant garde pieces with easy to wear yet extremely chic looks that imply a functional, stylish spring, perfect for any fashionista.

From Isabel Marant‘s colorful layers to Rag & Bone‘s loose, interesting silhouettes, designers re-invented typical sports wear, giving it an unmistakable sartorial edge. We’re already excited to mix and match this spring (Alexander Wang‘s geometric print shirt is begging for a good pair of heels and a margarita) and we’ve definitely added the sporty look to our favorite trends from September’s slew of fashion shows.

How do you think the sporty chic look measures up to other ready to wear spring trends?