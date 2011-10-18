Spring 2012 Trend: Sporty Chic

StyleCaster
Jessica Rubin
Not since the glory days of Sporty Spice has sport-inspired ready-to-wear received so much attention. During fashion month, designers sent a plethora of sporty looks down the runway, juxtaposing more avant garde pieces with easy to wear yet extremely chic looks that imply a functional, stylish spring, perfect for any fashionista.

From Isabel Marant‘s colorful layers to Rag & Bone‘s loose, interesting silhouettes, designers re-invented typical sports wear, giving it an unmistakable sartorial edge. We’re already excited to mix and match this spring (Alexander Wang‘s geometric print shirt is begging for a good pair of heels and a margarita) and we’ve definitely added the sporty look to our favorite trends from September’s slew of fashion shows.

How do you think the sporty chic look measures up to other ready to wear spring trends?

Alexander Wang

Altuzarra

Bill Blass

Bill Blass

Cynthia Rowley

Helmut Lang

Helmut Lang

Marc Jacobs

Lacoste

Lacoste

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant

3.1 Phillip Lim

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone

Vera Wang

Versus

Versus

Victoria Beckham

VPL

VPL

Y-3

Y-3

