Spring 2012 Trend: Spanish Invasion

The Spanish are invading! Well, not exactly, but this European country’s heritage was all over the Spring 2012 runways this season. Designers went both the masculine and feminine routes with their collections. Bullfighters, for example, showed up at Moschino and Pucci in cropped pants, embellished boleros and matador hats. Others, like Missoni and Blumarine,chosethe girlish route channeling flamenco dancers in ruffled, bouncy dresses and big flower hair clips.

Click through for a little taste of Spanish style history. How will you be channeling this trend come spring?

Alice and Olivia

Balmain

Blumarine

Boy by Band of Outsiders

Ann Demeulemeester

Ann Demeulemeester

Dolce and Gabbana

Kenzo

Missoni

Moschino

Moschino

Moschino

Pucci

Pucci

Pucci

Thakoon

