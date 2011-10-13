Spring 2012 Trend: Spanish Invasion

The Spanish are invading! Well, not exactly, but this European country’s heritage was all over the Spring 2012 runways this season. Designers went both the masculine and feminine routes with their collections. Bullfighters, for example, showed up at Moschino and Pucci in cropped pants, embellished boleros and matador hats. Others, like Missoni and Blumarine,chosethe girlish route channeling flamenco dancers in ruffled, bouncy dresses and big flower hair clips.

Click through for a little taste of Spanish style history. How will you be channeling this trend come spring?