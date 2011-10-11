StyleCaster
Share

Spring 2012 Trend: Graphic Prints Galore

What's hot
StyleCaster

Spring 2012 Trend: Graphic Prints Galore

Kelly
by
Spring 2012 Trend: Graphic Prints Galore
21 Start slideshow

Another season of shows has come and gone with the blink of an eye, and although Spring 2012 may seem like it’s a long ways away, we’re already psyched to try out the best trends from Paris, Milan, London and of course, New York. This week we’ll be bringing you five of our favorites, so check back each day for a healthy dose of style inspiration.

The first on our list? Bold, graphic prints showing up on frocks, jackets and skirts galore. The always quirky Marni did an excellent rendition of these by covering dresses in gigantic geometric circles and sharp, angular stripes. To our pleasant surprise, Carven also put out a whole slew of bright, zig zag prints on the runway that looked as though they had been clipped straight out of a comic book.

Maybe it was the whole Missoni for Target craze that got designers on this graphic print bandwagon. Or perhaps they experienced a sudden jolt of nostalgia, whipped out their fifth grade protractors and went on an angle-making craze. Regardless of the reason, we’re thinking that these colorful and crazy graphic prints are going to be exactly what we need after months of slush, snow and cold.

Click through to see all of the best graphic prints from Spring 2012. Will you be sporting this trend next season?

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Alexander Wang

Burberry

Carven

Carven

Chris Benz

Derek Lam

Gucci

Carolina Herrera

Marni

Marni

Stella McCartney

Missoni

Preen

Pringle of Scotland

Rag & Bone

Sass and Bide

Proenza Schouler

Suno

DVF

Burberry

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Super-Sexy Fall Lipsticks

10 Super-Sexy Fall Lipsticks
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share