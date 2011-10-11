Spring 2012 Trend: Graphic Prints Galore

Another season of shows has come and gone with the blink of an eye, and although Spring 2012 may seem like it’s a long ways away, we’re already psyched to try out the best trends from Paris, Milan, London and of course, New York. This week we’ll be bringing you five of our favorites, so check back each day for a healthy dose of style inspiration.

The first on our list? Bold, graphic prints showing up on frocks, jackets and skirts galore. The always quirky Marni did an excellent rendition of these by covering dresses in gigantic geometric circles and sharp, angular stripes. To our pleasant surprise, Carven also put out a whole slew of bright, zig zag prints on the runway that looked as though they had been clipped straight out of a comic book.

Maybe it was the whole Missoni for Target craze that got designers on this graphic print bandwagon. Or perhaps they experienced a sudden jolt of nostalgia, whipped out their fifth grade protractors and went on an angle-making craze. Regardless of the reason, we’re thinking that these colorful and crazy graphic prints are going to be exactly what we need after months of slush, snow and cold.

Click through to see all of the best graphic prints from Spring 2012. Will you be sporting this trend next season?