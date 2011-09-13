Spring 2012 Trend: Crazy Printed Jumpsuits

We’ve really only dipped our toes into the affair that is now an international “fashion month.” But as the New York portioncomes to a close, we’re already seeing some pretty bold trends emerging on the runways – one of those being a newfound penchant among many of The Big Apple designers for insanely printed jumpsuits.

Believe us when we say, these aren’t for the meek. A few seasons ago, slapping on a sleek black jumpsuit seemed like a pretty adventurous feat in and of itself. Now, everyone from Diane von Furstenberg to Yigal Azrouel seems to want us to jump into some head-to-toe florals and animal prints in only the brightest of hues for Spring.

As wary as we were upon first seeing some of these, this is a trend that we are now kind of hoping will progress during the London, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks. Think about it: when the weather gets warm, wouldn’t it be kind of awesome to be able to throw on a single garment and instantly have a standout ensemble?

Click through to see our favorites so far and tell us, do you think you would be willing to sport a printed jumpsuit come Spring?