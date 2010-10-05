Spring 2011 Trends: Sheer Skirts At Fashion Week

We’ve already professed our love for all things sheer, but maybe we were a bit too quick to encompass “all things” in that statement. Don’t get us wrong, as much as we love the plethora of gorgeous, flowy, makes-you-want-to-be-a-ballerina sheer skirts and dresses that are walking the catwalk for spring 2011, we’re just not exactly sure how to bring that look off of Sigrid Agren‘s back and into our own closets.

As to-die-for as designers like Phoebe Philo at Chlo and Christopher Kane made this look on the runway, all we can think about is how to instantly turn this NSFW look into office appropriate stat. Unfortunately, such wearability would entail wearing said flowy ballerina-inspired skirt over pants (currently envisioning skirt + jeans 3rd grade nightmare) or bringing back the concept of the slip, which simply takes the sheer pun intended beauty out of the whole trend, no? Loving the look just as much as us? Leave your suggestions for wearing the trend the real way in the comments below!