Spring 2011 Trends: The 8 Best

From every man’s pillow fighting fantasies finding the light of day, to a modern look at ‘70s tonality and the chic anointing of the maxi skirt, Spring was ripe with high design elements that have us hoping those bruising winter months would just get on with it already.

According to Ann Larsson, East Coast trend anslyst at WGSN, “Spring 2011 will bring forward simplicity silk separates and dressy tailored trousers or a new take on modernist minimal looks with an air of futurism and utility in structured, yet casual separates in intricate fabrics.” In other words, it’s all about the luxe, but also keep an eye out for the whimsical and playful.

Read between the lines of the new stripe, don’t fear the monkey print, and get a glimpse of the hottest trends of the Spring runways from New York and London to Milan and Paris in the slide show above.

All Collages: Daniel Goldstein, StyleCaster

All Photos: ImaxTree