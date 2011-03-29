StyleCaster
Spring 2011 Trends: 5 Items to Get You Set

It’s not like that time when suddenly all that black leather and studs and momento mori regalia you’d been rocking suddenly seemed so tired. We’re in a moment when almost anything goes and the feel has remained decidedly classic American sportswear, but, in theory, it’s best to keep it a bit light and neutral for Spring.

It won’t take much to get in the zone, but there needs to be a little strategy involved. Click through for five items that are practically your ticket to Spring time perfect.

The Colorful Pant:
Get a little bold with something unexpected in a tailored trouser.

Zara peg leg pant, $89, at Zara Stores

The Ladylike Bag:
It's a little bit of structure, a little bit of detail, and totally chic and versatile.

Reed Krakoff day satchel, $890, at Reed Krakoff

The Maxi Skirt:
It's here to stay, for now, and it's the perfect way to feel easy breezy, but look totally put together. Pair it with a tank, blouse or cropped leather jacket and you're solid.

Haute Hippie nude maxi skirt, $365, at Net-a-Porter

The Platform Sandal:
Comfortable, 70s and it gives good height.

Elizabeth and James platform sandal, $225, at Shopbop

The Blouse:
Sophisticated, but still cool, it's Spring's take on the tee shirt.

Equipment signature blouse, $190, at Net-a-Porter

