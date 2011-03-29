Spring 2011 Trends: 5 Items to Get You Set

It’s not like that time when suddenly all that black leather and studs and momento mori regalia you’d been rocking suddenly seemed so tired. We’re in a moment when almost anything goes and the feel has remained decidedly classic American sportswear, but, in theory, it’s best to keep it a bit light and neutral for Spring.

It won’t take much to get in the zone, but there needs to be a little strategy involved. Click through for five items that are practically your ticket to Spring time perfect.