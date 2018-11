Celine was wrapped, Fendi got color blocked, Lanvin was elegant in leather, Gucci loved gold, Vera Wang tied it up in knots, and Louis Vuitton was sequined but the well-centered idea from Spring’s runway was to get your belt on.

It’s not as simple as to say cinch your dress – as the idea ranged from pants to jackets, jumpsuits and the karate inspired but any way you tie it you’ll appear that much more lithe. Don’t you just love that word? Click through to get it.