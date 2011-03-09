Spring 2011 Trend: Try On Python

Ophidiophobia is the abnormal fear of snakes… and I have it no, I’ve never been officially diagnosed, but I know I have it! They’re creepy, crawly and just completely freak me out. So, it’s a little ironic that one of my favorite trends for Spring 2011 is python. But as long as we’re just talking about the skin, I have no problem wearing it.
Burberry, Altuzarra, Thakoon and Pucci all showed us that the creepy creatures can actually be quite gorgeous… as long as they’re in the form of bags, shoes and clothing. Click through for some of my favorite python picks to rock this spring.
It's a splurge, but I couldn't resist!
PS1 Medium Python, $3645, at Proenzaschouler
Ok keep clicking... I promise the rest of the list will be more reasonably priced. It's all out of my system.
Christian Louboutin N°Prive 120mm. $1695, at Christianlouboutin
A bold pop of color for Spring.
Gigi Chic Orange Python Bangle, $110, at Maxandchloe
An all-over python dress may sound scary, but look how cute and not overwhelming it is.
MICHAEL Michael Kors Dress, Sleeveless Draped Python Print, $150, at Macys
A subtle take on the python trend...
Current/Elliott The Ankle Skinny Jeans, $131.60, at Shopbop
Neon and python two awesome spring trends in one.
Tory Burch Pop Python Minaudiere, $182.50, at Footcandyshoes
A little something for your spring break trips...
Vix Pisa bandeau bikini top and printed bikini briefs, $82 each, at net-a-porter
So strappy and sexy!
Calvin Klein Wynne, $118.40, at Zappos
Something for the edgier girls.
Tylie Malibu Runaway Skinny Python Clutch, $177.10, at Endless
Python is a great way to add a little twist to a staple button down blouse.
Equipment Signature Long Sleeve Blouse, $228, at Shopbop