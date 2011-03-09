Spring 2011 Trend: Try On Python

Ophidiophobia is the abnormal fear of snakes… and I have it no, I’ve never been officially diagnosed, but I know I have it! They’re creepy, crawly and just completely freak me out. So, it’s a little ironic that one of my favorite trends for Spring 2011 is python. But as long as we’re just talking about the skin, I have no problem wearing it.

Burberry, Altuzarra, Thakoon and Pucci all showed us that the creepy creatures can actually be quite gorgeous… as long as they’re in the form of bags, shoes and clothing. Click through for some of my favorite python picks to rock this spring.