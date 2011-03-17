StyleCaster
Spring 2011 Trend: Shopping For Every Color Of The Rainbow

Alyssa
by
If the warm, sunny day we had here in New York is any indication, Spring has finally sprung! Or it’s about to. You know what that means, right? It’s time to switch out our drab winter wardrobes in exchange for something brighterand much, much happier. There’s nothing like a surprising pop of color in your clothing to instantly liven up your look and update your closet. Vivid palates were all over the spring runways, including those of Prada, Jil Sander and Lanvin. We’ve chosen twenty vibrant items that are perfect for an easy springtime pick-me-up, so check them out and prepare to kiss your sartorial Seasonal Affective Disorder goodbye.

Cross Bow dress, $48, at Nasty Gal

Zipper jeans, $198, at rag & bone

Red lace dress, $96, at Topshop

Pleated short skirt, $70, at Topshop

Equipment blouse, $175, at Shopbop

Acne cut-out dress, $290, at Net-a-Porter

Vanessa Bruno cardigan, $130, at Net-a-Porter

Steven Alan blazer, $385, at Net-a-Porter

Belted paperbag skirt, $70, at Topshop

Cheap Monday wrap dress, $70, at Nasty Gal

Tory Burch flared jeans, $195, at Net-a-Porter

Unisex see-through tank, $24, at American Apparel

A.P.C. sweatshirt, $165, at Net-a-Porter

J. Crew cotton shorts, $50, at Net-a-Porter

Alexander Wang mesh sweater, $395, at Opening Ceremony

Chiffon oversized button-up, $58, at American Apparel

J Brand skinny jeans, $176, at Singer 22

Chiffon double-layered skirt, $42, at American Apparel

Equipment sleeveless signature blouse, $178, at Revolve

Phillip Lim wide-leg pants, $395, at Net-a-Porter

