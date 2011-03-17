Spring 2011 Trend: Shopping For Every Color Of The Rainbow

If the warm, sunny day we had here in New York is any indication, Spring has finally sprung! Or it’s about to. You know what that means, right? It’s time to switch out our drab winter wardrobes in exchange for something brighterand much, much happier. There’s nothing like a surprising pop of color in your clothing to instantly liven up your look and update your closet. Vivid palates were all over the spring runways, including those of Prada, Jil Sander and Lanvin. We’ve chosen twenty vibrant items that are perfect for an easy springtime pick-me-up, so check them out and prepare to kiss your sartorial Seasonal Affective Disorder goodbye.

Photos via Imaxtree