Spring 2011 Trend: Get Your Neon On

Spring 2011 Trend: Get Your Neon On

It probably has a little something to do with the unbearably frigid temperature in New York right now, but I’ve been on a serious neon kick lately. I mean what better way to warm up your life than with a little Day-Glo action? Try pairing your fluorescents with an all-white palette, like we saw on the Jil Sanders spring runway. Or you can take a page from Prada’s spring collection and pair neon with all black for an edgier look. And unless you’re trying to look like Rainbow Brite, I’d seriously suggest keeping it to one or two brightly colored pieces per outfit. Click through the slides for a little Day-Glo shopping inspiration.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer, $159, at ray-ban

Loeffler Randall Paige Criss-Cross Stiletto, $550, at loefflerrandall

Narciso Rodriguez Wool-blend panel skirt, $352.50, at theoutnet

Jimmy Choo Candy Clutch, $550, at nordstrom

Marc by Marc Jacobs Fluoro chain-link bracelet, $98, at net-a-porter

Miu Miu Swarovski Crystal Heart Earrings, $190, at net-a-porter

McQ Neon pin-print satin dress, $209.25, at theoutnet

Isaac Mizrahi Ballet Flats, $109, at yoox

RumbaTime Broadway Slap Watch, $20, at shopbop

Assad Mounser Revival Collar, $350, at assadmounser

J. Crew Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan, $79.99, at Jcrew

Proenza Schouler Medium Colombian Mochilla PS1, $1,825, at barneys

Neon Legging Jean, $14.99, at wetseal

50 Accessories Under $50

50 Accessories Under $50
