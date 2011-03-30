Spring 2011 Shopping Trend: All White Everything

Colorful? No. Clinical? Maybe. Clean and crisp? Most definitely. It seems as if fashion has gone bi-polar for Spring 2011on one hand, there’s an explosion of brights every color of the rainbow, and on the other, we have pure, stark white. Designers like Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein, Derek Lam and Michael Kors all celebrated the pure, optimistic shade, and if there’s one thing that’s for certain this season, it’s that white is the new black. Click through to see and shop some of our favorite white pieces for spring!
Photos via Imaxtree
6 Shore Road Shelter jumpsuit, $98, at Nasty Gal
Stella McCartney silk skinny pants, $208.50, at The Outnet
Linen waterfall jacket, $84, at Topshop
Castañer peep-toe espadrille wedges, $263, at La Garconne
Etoile Isabel Marant Kathari cotton-gauze top, $280, at Net-A-Porter
Stylestalker Trust Fund dress, $120, at Nasty Gal
Kim Ovitz Baxter corset-embellished T-shirt dress, $215, at Net-A-Porter
Sleeveless Peter Pan tiered blouse, $66, at Topshop
Phillip Lim bow-embellished cotton shorts, $150, at Net-A-Porter
Knitted white cable jumper, $76, at Topshop
White prairie lace panel sundress, $75, at Topshop
Landon Blazer, $385, at Theory