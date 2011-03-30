StyleCaster
Share

Spring 2011 Shopping Trend: All White Everything

What's hot
StyleCaster

Spring 2011 Shopping Trend: All White Everything

Alyssa
by
Spring 2011 Shopping Trend: All White Everything
19 Start slideshow

Colorful? No. Clinical? Maybe. Clean and crisp? Most definitely. It seems as if fashion has gone bi-polar for Spring 2011on one hand, there’s an explosion of brights every color of the rainbow, and on the other, we have pure, stark white. Designers like Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein, Derek Lam and Michael Kors all celebrated the pure, optimistic shade, and if there’s one thing that’s for certain this season, it’s that white is the new black. Click through to see and shop some of our favorite white pieces for spring!

Photos via Imaxtree

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19

Jane Dress, $370, at rag & bone

Marion sling bag, $650, at Alexander Wang

Embroidered dot top, $135, at Madewell

6 Shore Road Shelter jumpsuit, $98, at Nasty Gal

Stella McCartney silk skinny pants, $208.50, at The Outnet

Linen waterfall jacket, $84, at Topshop

Castañer peep-toe espadrille wedges, $263, at La Garconne

Etoile Isabel Marant Kathari cotton-gauze top, $280, at Net-A-Porter

Stylestalker Trust Fund dress, $120, at Nasty Gal

Kim Ovitz Baxter corset-embellished T-shirt dress, $215, at Net-A-Porter

Sleeveless Peter Pan tiered blouse, $66, at Topshop

Phillip Lim bow-embellished cotton shorts, $150, at Net-A-Porter

Silk epaulet blouse, $110, at Madewell

Knitted white cable jumper, $76, at Topshop

F-Troupe canvas saddle shoe, $158, at La Garconne

Chiffon double-layered full-length skirt, $58, at American Apparel

White prairie lace panel sundress, $75, at Topshop

Landon Blazer, $385, at Theory

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Exclusive: Illustrate Lady Gaga’s New Column In V Magazine!

Exclusive: Illustrate Lady Gaga’s New Column In V Magazine!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share