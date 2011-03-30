Spring 2011 Shopping Trend: All White Everything

Colorful? No. Clinical? Maybe. Clean and crisp? Most definitely. It seems as if fashion has gone bi-polar for Spring 2011on one hand, there’s an explosion of brights every color of the rainbow, and on the other, we have pure, stark white. Designers like Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein, Derek Lam and Michael Kors all celebrated the pure, optimistic shade, and if there’s one thing that’s for certain this season, it’s that white is the new black. Click through to see and shop some of our favorite white pieces for spring!

Photos via Imaxtree