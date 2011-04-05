Spring 2011 Shopping: April Showers Bring May Flowers

We’re only a few days into April, but we’re already sort of sick of it. The freezing rain and gloomy skies are really bumming us out, especially since we’re all dying to dig into our spring wardrobes. You know what they say about April showers, though, and we were inspired to start shopping for some feminine floral pieces that will help us perfectly transition into warmer weather. We’re stuck inside for now, but this shopping list and daydreams of the Jil Sander, Erdem and D&G Spring 2011 shows are our silver lining. Click through to shop some of our favorite florals!