Spring 2011 Shopping: April Showers Bring May Flowers

Alyssa
by
We’re only a few days into April, but we’re already sort of sick of it. The freezing rain and gloomy skies are really bumming us out, especially since we’re all dying to dig into our spring wardrobes. You know what they say about April showers, though, and we were inspired to start shopping for some feminine floral pieces that will help us perfectly transition into warmer weather. We’re stuck inside for now, but this shopping list and daydreams of the Jil Sander, Erdem and D&G Spring 2011 shows are our silver lining. Click through to shop some of our favorite florals!

Wild Rose maxi dress, $58, at Nasty Gal

Jil Sander floral print t-shirt, $395, at Net-A-Porter

Chiffon floral playsuit, $95, at Topshop

Floral croquet dress, $134, at Madewell

Floral chiffon double-layered skirt, $42, at American Apparel

Elizabeth & James floral chiffon top, $295, at Net-A-Porter

Floral printed flats, $53.79, at ASOS

Cream floral button front linen skirt, $66, at Topshop

Zimmermann floral print one-piece swimsuit, $235, at Net-A-Porter

BB Dakota Kiley floral skirt, $50, at Nasty Gal

A.P.C. Madras tiered floral dress, $195, at La Garconne

Pret a Surf rose board shorts, $175, at Opening Ceremony

Girl by Band of Outsiders Allegra skirt, $380, at La Garconne

Floral lace scallop hem shorts, $70, at Topshop

