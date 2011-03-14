Spring 2011 Shoes: 25 Awesome Spring Wedges

There comes a time in every season where a girl needs to buckle down, realize what she needs to break out the Benjamins for and choose her go-to shoe.
My go-to shoe inevitably ends up in the wedge category of any given e-commerce site and I’ll give you the simple reason why girl can walk miles in them. 4 inches? Yup. 5 inches? No problem.
I’m not saying there’s a need to get that high, although it can be awesome, a little wedge also goes a long way.
Topshop red wedges, $100, at Topshop
Topshop black wedges, $125, at Topshop
Maurie and Eve navy and wood wedges, $309, at Solestruck
Joie Higher and Higher wedge, $255, at Piperlime
J.Crew Avenelle, $198, at J.Crew
Gap taupe sandals, $89, at Gap
Aldo Krone wedges, $110, at Aldo
Aldo Gayner wedge, $75, at Aldo
L.A.M.B. rose wedge, $375, at Shopbop
Elizabeth and James wedges, $365, at Shopbop
Alexander Wang Natalia wedge, $575, at Ssense
Pura Lopez coral wedges, $395 (pre-order), Intermix