Spring 2011 Shoes: 25 Awesome Spring Wedges

Spring 2011 Shoes: 25 Awesome Spring Wedges

Spring 2011 Shoes: 25 Awesome Spring Wedges
There comes a time in every season where a girl needs to buckle down, realize what she needs to break out the Benjamins for and choose her go-to shoe.

My go-to shoe inevitably ends up in the wedge category of any given e-commerce site and I’ll give you the simple reason why girl can walk miles in them. 4 inches? Yup. 5 inches? No problem.

I’m not saying there’s a need to get that high, although it can be awesome, a little wedge also goes a long way.

Pierre Hardy color block wedges, $630, at Net-a-Porter

Elizabeth and James snake sandals, $295, at Net-a-Porter

Topshop red wedges, $100, at Topshop

Topshop black wedges, $125, at Topshop

Maurie and Eve navy and wood wedges, $309, at Solestruck

Joe's Jeans Brenda wedge, $164.95, at Solestruck

Joie Higher and Higher wedge, $255, at Piperlime

True Religion Sue wedge, $165, at Piperlime

J.Crew Avenelle, $198, at J.Crew

Gap taupe sandals, $89, at Gap

Nine West wedges, $79, at Nine West

Aldo Krone wedges, $110, at Aldo

Aldo Gayner wedge, $75, at Aldo

L.A.M.B. rose wedge, $375, at Shopbop

Elizabeth and James wedges, $365, at Shopbop

Melissa Patchuli wedge, $140, at Revolve Clothing

Tibi leather penny loafer, $398, at Revolve Clothing

Alexander Wang Natalia wedge, $575, at Ssense

Jeffrey Campbell hybrid heel, $149, at Urban Outfitters

Cooperative canvas wedges, $48, at Urban Outfitters

Pura Lopez coral wedges, $395 (pre-order), Intermix

Givenchy Corinne wedges, $390, at Saks Fifth Avenue

Co-op Twisted wedge, $350, at Barneys New York

Surface to Air lace-up wedges, $439, at La Garconne

Dark and Stormy wedges, $268, at Anthropologie

