Spring 2011 Shoes: 25 Awesome Spring Wedges

There comes a time in every season where a girl needs to buckle down, realize what she needs to break out the Benjamins for and choose her go-to shoe.

My go-to shoe inevitably ends up in the wedge category of any given e-commerce site and I’ll give you the simple reason why girl can walk miles in them. 4 inches? Yup. 5 inches? No problem.

I’m not saying there’s a need to get that high, although it can be awesome, a little wedge also goes a long way.