Spring 2011 Ads Round Up: Anja, Freja, Chanel, Fendi…

Spring ads are sort of like photographic proof of who’s winning the popularity contest. Which models are getting it done, which photographers are still super relevant, which brand can generate serious buzz. It’s like a PR dream (or nightmare depending on who’s stuck with a sad face).

We gathered up all of Spring so far. (Hints: Anja, Abbey Lee and Freja continue to kill it, while all the reg photographers are getting called upon to work their craft, i.e., Mert, Marcus, Steven, Mario et al.). So not much has changed but it’s all really pretty especially Louis Vuitton, which I love, love! Click through for the full, somewhat lengthy story.