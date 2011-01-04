Spring 2011 Ads Round Up: Anja, Freja, Chanel, Fendi…

Spring ads are sort of like photographic proof of who’s winning the popularity contest. Which models are getting it done, which photographers are still super relevant, which brand can generate serious buzz. It’s like a PR dream (or nightmare depending on who’s stuck with a sad face).
We gathered up all of Spring so far. (Hints: Anja, Abbey Lee and Freja continue to kill it, while all the reg photographers are getting called upon to work their craft, i.e., Mert, Marcus, Steven, Mario et al.). So not much has changed but it’s all really pretty especially Louis Vuitton, which I love, love! Click through for the full, somewhat lengthy story.
Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2011 ad campaign features Raquel Zimmermann, Freja Beha Erichsen, and Kristen McMenamy by Steven Meisel in the luxe, intense and lovely colors of the Spring runway, lounging in a tropical cabana somewhere.
The many faces of Kasia Struss, as lensed by Mert & Marcus for Miu Miu SS11 pretty but not quite the adorable black and pastel purple of last season.
The newly engaged Anja Rubik for Giuseppe Zanotti Spring 2011, shot by Inez & Vinoodh, is an ad representation of Spring's clean white trend.
Oh Marc by Marc, I'm loving this cinematic image by Juergen Teller featuring Ginta Lapina with male model who looks like a pretty lady, Andrej Pejic.
The S collection from Max Mara was shot by Max Farago in NYC. Marloes Horst was photographed outdoors, presumably prior to the blizzard of 2010.
Julia Saner, Freja Beha Erichsen and Caroline Brasch Nielsen were shot by illustrious David Sims for Valentino so moody and black and white.
Somebody likes Shu Pei! The stunner stars in the bridal, ready to wear and eyewear campaigns for Vera Wangs spring 2011 lines. Very chiaroscuro no?
My girl Abbey Lee Kershaw for Tom Ford Eyewear shot by Tom Ford, wearing Tom Ford. All that's missing is Tom Ford.
Karl was another designer behind the lens, this time shooting cool girl Freja Beha Erichsen for Chanel, to gorgeous affect.
Nimue Smit and Lindsey Wixson for Mulberry, shot by Tim Walker, is so British I die.
Madonna got the ax for SS 11 Dolce & Gabbana in favor of sexy ladies Izabel Goulart, Alessandra Ambrosio, Isabeli Fontana and Maryna Linchuk, in photos by Steven Klein.
While Emma Watson was nowhere to be found in Burberry, where we are instead faced with the pretty faces of Tali Lennox and Cara Delevigne shot by Mario Testino.
Chloé loses the camel in favor of black on Iselin Steiro, shot by David Sims.
Karlie Kloss goes vamp pinup for Christian Dior, shot by Steven Meisel.
Giorgio Armani caught up on the scarf wrap trend on Elisa Sednaoui shot by Nick Knight.
Gucci wrangled Hailey Clauson, Karmen Pedaru, Joan & Karmen, and Nikola Jovanovic for their color blocked, urban ads shot by Mert & Marcus.
Constance Jablonski looks like a 70s school girl athlete for Bally, lensed by Daniel Jackson.
Daria Werbowy also went for the head scarf for Salvatore Ferragamo. She makes me want to be tan.
Anja Rubik makes a second appearance in as many seasons for Fendi, shot by Karl Lagerfeld. Go Anja!
Iris Strubegger and Saskia de Brauw for Givenchy, by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The model Albino isn't in these images, but click through for some other hott ones.
Daphne Groeneveld, Mariacarla Boscono.
Love me a Prada ad this striped one of Kinga Razjak shot by Steven Meisel featuring an awesome bag is no exception.
Here's Zuzanna Bijoch and Kinga Razjak for Prada.
Karolina Kurkova looks all Hitchcock's "The Birds" for Bottega Veneta, by Alex Prager.
Laetitia Casta and Malgosia Bela have so much fun for Roberto Cavalli, by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
Hugo Boss enlisted the quirky beauty of Abbey Lee Kershaw with Ben Hill.
Karolina Kurkova is an ice queen for for Max Mara SS'11.