Spring 2011 Ad Updates: Abbey And Daria Continue Their Reign

The Spring ads cannot be stopped, and we love it. Abbey Lee for Versace is maybe the best thing to ever happen, Isabel Marant no longer has Kate Moss and Daria makes another appearance.
D&Gs spring 2011 was lensed by Mario Testino and stars Keke Lindgard, Julia Turenkova, Jessica Clarke and Mariana Idzkowska in a a bit of a light floral frolic.
70s gone neon is the idea for Diane von Furstenbergs spring 2011 campaign featuring Ming Xi and Kendra Spears.
Isabeli Fontana is a lady in red for Escada, photographed by Peter Lindbergh.
Jil Sander Navy highlights Valerija Kelava, shot by David Sims in black and white. It highlights the brand's minimalist spirit with a sexy bent.
Nina Ricci's first campaign under Peter Copping's helm features Malgosia Bela, shot by Inez & Vinoodh all Studio 54 like.
Daria Werbowy stars in another campaign this season for Salvatore Ferragamo by Mikael Jansson in a pretty, relaxed look at Italian fashion, styled by Anastasia Barbieri.
Karen Elson in the Trussardi 1911 spring 2011 campaign is super dark and awesome as always.
The hotness of Abbey Lee Kershaw isn't even trying to be contained in Versace's spring 2011 campaign, lensed by Mario Testino. Abbey stars with Malthe Lund Madsen and Victor Nylander in all of her icy blond perfection.
Lara looking hot for cK Calvin Klein. Love how fresh it looks, shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
Gisele is having a not great hair day for Balenciaga but I dig the looks. Shot by Steven Meisel.
Chanel takes a walk on the whimsical side with Stella Tennant, Freja Beha Erichsen, and Baptiste Giabiconi shot by Karl. It's lovely.