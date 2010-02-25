Weve always believed that fashion has the power to be truly transformative. In the Spring 2010 RACHEL Rachel Roy film, Miroir Mirror, director Jennifer Venditti proves our beliefs to be true. The film, which you can watch at rachelroy.com, takes viewers on a young womans journey to find color, meaning, and inspiration in a world that lacks all these things. How does she find a way to finally express herself? Through fashion, of course!

Throughout the film, the woman gets the opportunity to see a vivid and colorful world through different eyes — the moral of the story being that self expression, without worrying about judgment from others is key. Personally, we couldnt agree more!

More News We Love

Vivienne Tam Launches Lower-Priced Line

Melania Trump: QVC Costume Jewelry Collection Launches

The Best Red Lips For Fall 2010

