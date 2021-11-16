These Ridiculous-Looking Earmuffs Are Actually So Innovative For The Winter

Unfortunately for us all, the cold weather is upon us. For commuters and yard-workers alike, this means one thing: It’s time to bundle up. Luckily, there are so many cute winter coats and stylish on-trend boots out there to shop. But, when you experience truly terrible winter weather, you know that these essentials aren’t enough; you need to pack on the accessories to stay warm. Hats, scarves, mittens, and other classics are great to use, but I stumbled upon one other thing that’s unlike all of the rest.

Now, take a deep breath before you look at these things, because they’re truly ridiculous to look at (but so, so innovative when you think about it!). See, they’re a pair of ear warmers that essentially fit over your ears like a pair of gloves. Meaning, they truly take the shape and cover your ears.

I know how they look, but hear me out: These ear warmers can save you some major winter headaches. See, since they fit around your ears and keep them warm without needing any sort of band to fit, they won’t crease your hair or ruin the style you so perfectly crafted it in. Also, they won’t get caught on anything or take up too much space.

What’s more, these earmuffs are extremely subtle. You can wear them hair untucked and nobody would even notice they’re there. Plus, if you wear wireless headphones like AirPods, they can help hold them in place during outdoor activities like walks or jogs. Another plus: wind won’t knock them off of your head like it would a classic pair of earmuffs.

Fleece Earbags in Pink, Gray & Black

Made from a soft fleece material, these Earbags are soft and cozy. They come in three sizes: small, medium, and large, and six different packs of colors. Each set comes with three pairs and costs just over $30, so you’ll be spending just a bit more than $10 on each of these ear warmers.

Fleece Earbags in Cheetah

Wear these funky accessories on your commute to work, during bike rides when helmets are necessary, or during sporting events when you don’t want your caps to blow away with heavy wing. They’re a fun gift or stocking stuffer idea for family members and friends, and will truly make a difference once we all reach peak winter.

Fleece Earbags in Black, Gray & Navy

Ridiculous-looking? Yes. Life-changing? You got it. Shop the hilarious-yet-innovative winter accessory here.